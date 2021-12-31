Jean-Marc Vallée's Sons Say Late Director Was a 'Generous Man' and 'Wanted to Live a Long Life'

Jean-Marc Vallée — the Canadian filmmaker, writer, director, and producer behind such works as Dallas Buyers Club and Big Little Lies — has died. He was 58. Deadline is reporting that Vallée died suddenly in his cabin outside Quebec City. Vallée began his career directing music videos. In the ’90s, he expanded working into feature films in Quebec. His debut film, Black List (Liste Noire), was nominated for nine Genie Awards. His next film, C.R.A.Z.Y., won five Genies — including Best Picture, Best Screenplay, and Best Director. His 2013 film Dallas Buyers Club earned acting Oscars for Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto. Vallée began collaborating with Reese Witherspoon with 2014’s Wild. He would move into television with HBO’s Big Little Lies, on which he and Witherspoon served as producers along with Nicole Kidman and others. His next HBO series, Sharp Objects, won Vallée a DGA Award and the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing. “Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity, and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed,” Vallée’s producing partner Nathan Ross said in a statement. “The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO