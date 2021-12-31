ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jean-Marc Vallée's Sons Say Late Director Was a 'Generous Man' and 'Wanted to Live a Long Life'

By Benjamin VanHoose
People
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJean-Marc Vallée's family is remembering the filmmaker one week after his untimely death. The 58-year-old director — known for movies like Dallas Buyers Club and Wild plus television series like Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects — died on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at his cabin outside Quebec...

people.com

OK! Magazine

Jean-Marc Vallée's Cause Of Death Revealed As Hollywood Mourns The Unexpected Passing Of The Famed Director

Famed director Jean-Marc Vallée sadly passed away at age 58. And now a new report is shedding light on the Dallas Buyers Club filmmaker's unexpected passing. Vallée is believed to have died from a heart attack over the weekend, reported Deadline. The late director was at his cabin outside Quebec City, where he was prepping for the arrival of guests for the holidays. It is believed he suffered a fatal heart attack on Saturday, December 25, and was found dead the following morning.
Page Six

Jean-Marc Vallée cause of death revealed

New details have emerged about “Dallas Buyers Club” filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée’s unexpected passing. The 58-year-old director is believed to have died from a heart attack at his cabin outside Quebec City over Christmas, sources told Deadline. The “Big Little Lies” filmmaker was prepping to host guests...
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern Among Those Remembering Jean-Marc Vallee: “Our Hearts Are Broken”

Stars took to social media on Monday to remember Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died unexpectedly at the age of 58 over the weekend. Vallée’s frequent collaborators Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, whom he directed in Wild and Big Little Lies, remembered the late helmer on Instagram. Witherspoon posted a short tribute on her Instagram stories before posting a more detailed tribute on Instagram later on Monday. “I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little...
Fox News

'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58

Jean-Marc Vallée, the director and producer who won an Emmy for his work on HBO's "Big Little Lies" and whose 2013 drama "Dallas Buyers Club" earned multiple Oscar nominations, died at 58, a representative said. Bumble Ward, his representative, said Sunday that the director, known for his naturalistic approach...
doniphanherald.com

Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto pay tribute to Jean-Marc Vallée

Matthew McConaughey says Jean-Marc Vallée had love stories "everywhere in his eye". The 52-year-old actor has paid tribute to the late 'Dallas Buyers Club' director - who sadly died over the weekend aged 58 - and described the filmmaker as a "true receiver". Alongside a black and white photo...
Deadline

Jean-Marc Vallée Tributes Pour In: “My Heart Is Broken. My Friend. I Love You,” Reese Witherspoon Writes; Kidman, McConaughey, Canadian PM, Others Also Mourn

Refresh for updates… The news that writer-director Jean-Marc Vallée died suddenly over the weekend at age 58 has spurred reactions from his homey country Canada to Hollywood and beyond. The Montreal-born filmmaker behind Dallas Buyers Club, which won Oscars for Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, and Wild, which scored nominations for Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, also scored Emmys and Emmy nominations for piloting the HBO limited series Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects, passed away in Quebec City at age 58. Tributes last night and this morning came from those who worked with him including Witherspoon, who starred in Wild and Big...
Times-Herald

Jean-Marc Vallee dead at 58

Jean-Marc Vallée has died. The 'Dallas Buyers Club' director passed away suddenly at the age of 58 at his cabin outside Quebec City in Canada on Sunday (26.12.21), leaving his family and friends "in shock", Deadline have announced. It is not currently known how the 'Demolition' director died. Jean-Marc's...
IndieWire

Reese Witherspoon, Denis Villeneuve, and More Remember ‘Creative Genius’ Jean-Marc Vallée

Jean-Marc Vallée, the Canadian director and producer who helmed films including “Wild” and “Dallas Buyers Club” and the HBO series “Sharp Objects” and “Big Little Lies,” died on December 25 at age 58. The Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning director’s sudden passing has shocked the industry and his colleagues, with past collaborators paying tribute to the Canadian director on social media. See below. “Beautiful Jean-Marc Vallee. The world has lost one of our great and purest artists and dreamers. And we lost our beloved friend. Our hearts are broken,” “Big Little Lies” Emmy winner and “Wild” Oscar nominee Laura Dern wrote in an...
SFGate

Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Denis Villeneuve and More Mourn Jean-Marc Vallée: ‘One of Our Purest Artists and Dreamers’

The Quebecois director Jean-Marc Vallée is being remembered by the entertainment industry, with heartfelt tributes emerging from the late filmmaker’s peers and collaborators. Vallée, who directed films such as “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Wild” and helmed TV projects including “Big Little Lies” and “Sharp Objects,” died suddenly at...
laconiadailysun.com

Reese Witherspoon leads tributes to Jean-Marc Vallée

Reese Witherspoon had led the tributes to Jean-Marc Vallée following his sudden death. According to Deadline, it is believed that the 58-year-old director - who was "a fitness fanatic and a teetotaler" - passed away following a heart attack at his cabin outside Quebec City in Canada on Christmas Day (12.25.21) and Reese is among the many stars who have shared their shock and sadness.
thebrag.com

‘Big Little Lies’ director Jean-Marc Vallée dies suddenly at 58

The acclaimed Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée has died suddenly at the age of 58. As reported by Deadline, the director passed away suddenly at his cabin outside Quebec City, leaving his family in shock. “Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently,” his producing partner Nathan Ross said.
The Hollywood Reporter

Jean-Marc Vallee Family: Preliminary Coroner’s Report Shows Death Not Caused by “Intervention of Another Party, a Voluntary Act or a Known Disease”

Jean-Marc Vallée’s family has released a statement about the Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club director’s death on Dec. 25 in Quebec. In it, they note that the coroner’s preliminary report, received by the family, doesn’t establish an exact cause but says his “death was not caused by the intervention of another party, a voluntary act, or a known disease.” Further analyses are underway. Vallée’s rep initially told The Hollywood Reporter that he died suddenly over the Christmas weekend of a suspected heart attack in his cabin near Quebec City, Canada. “Our father was a generous man, deeply human and who lived...
thecut.com

Filmmaker and Television Director Jean-Marc Vallée Has Died

Jean-Marc Vallée — the Canadian filmmaker, writer, director, and producer behind such works as Dallas Buyers Club and Big Little Lies — has died. He was 58. Deadline is reporting that Vallée died suddenly in his cabin outside Quebec City. Vallée began his career directing music videos. In the ’90s, he expanded working into feature films in Quebec. His debut film, Black List (Liste Noire), was nominated for nine Genie Awards. His next film, C.R.A.Z.Y., won five Genies — including Best Picture, Best Screenplay, and Best Director. His 2013 film Dallas Buyers Club earned acting Oscars for Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto. Vallée began collaborating with Reese Witherspoon with 2014’s Wild. He would move into television with HBO’s Big Little Lies, on which he and Witherspoon served as producers along with Nicole Kidman and others. His next HBO series, Sharp Objects, won Vallée a DGA Award and the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing. “Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity, and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed,” Vallée’s producing partner Nathan Ross said in a statement. “The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”
