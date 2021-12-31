ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio teen sues over punishment, alleges football coaches made him eat pizza despite religion

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0NeG_0da17m4C00

An Ohio high school football player who says coaches forced him to eat a pizza covered with pepperoni grease in violation of his religious beliefs is suing his former district and the ousted coaches.

The former Canton McKinley High School athlete and his parents filed a federal civil rights suit this week seeking millions of dollars in damages and alleging violations of his religious freedom and constitutional rights.

The athlete says in the lawsuit that coaches were notified he doesn’t eat pork or pork residue as a member of the Hebrew Israelite religious faith, but that they ordered him to eat the pizza as punishment for missing an offseason workout — and indicated his spot on the team was at risk if he didn’t.

The coaches say the player chose to remove pepperoni and eat the pizza rather than an alternative food. They weren’t aware it violated his religious beliefs, according to a defamation case they filed previously against the teen’s father, his attorney and school officials.

An attorney representing most of the coaches, Peter Pattakos, told The Repository newspaper of Canton that they have statements from over a dozen eyewitnesses that indicate the family’s allegations are false.

Canton City School District Superintendent Jeff Talbert said in a written statement that the claims in the family’s lawsuit are meritless and the school board will address them through the legal process, the newspaper reported.

The district suspended several coaches after the allegations arose. The board subsequently voted not to renew coaching contracts for four coaches and deemed three other assistant coaches as ineligible for future coaching positions.

The now-18-year-old student has transferred to a different district after facing “threats and ridicule” from teammates and the public because of the situation, according to his lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Mater Dei president resigns after football team hazing scandal

The president of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana is leaving in the wake of an alleged hazing scandal involving the school’s storied football program. Father Walter E. Jenkins, who started at Mater Dei in July, stepped down from the school at the end of the winter break, according to a letter sent Saturday by Erin […]
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

‘Wait, what?’ tops Michigan college’s annual banished words list

The judges of a Michigan university’s cheeky annual “Banished Words List” have a message for texting and tweeting Americans: Your “wait, what?” joke is lame. The phrase topped Lake Superior State University in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula lighthearted list of 10 “winners” chosen from among more than 1,250 submissions of overused, misused and generally groan-inducing words […]
MICHIGAN STATE
KTLA

Rapper Kodak Black arrested in Florida on trespassing charge

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested on a trespassing charge Saturday in South Florida, authorities said. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Black was taken into custody in his hometown of Pompano Beach early Saturday morning, according to the South Florida SunSentinel. Investigators did not immediately release details about what prompted the arrest. Black, whose legal name is […]
FLORIDA STATE
KTLA

Second hoax bomb threat made against Saddleback Medical Center

Authorities have confirmed that the reports of a bomb on the campus of the Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills Saturday night are a hoax, the second such false threat made in the past week, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department announced. “After a complete search of the hospital and the surrounding area, it has been […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Canton, OH
Canton, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Canton, OH
Sports
Canton, OH
Society
KTLA

Biden offers condolences to Chilean president following death of girl in LAPD shooting

The Los Angeles police shooting death of a 14-year-old girl reverberated in diplomatic circles from Washington, D.C., to South America this week during a call between President Biden and Chilean President-elect Gabriel Boric. Biden called Boric on Thursday to congratulate the 35-year-old on winning his country’s election in mid-December; he will be the youngest president […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Defamation#The Repository#Canton City School
KTLA

Watch the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda

Ring in the new year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda! Southern California’s annual Jan. 1 holiday tradition returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special — “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” — aired instead. This year’s 5 1/2 mile route featured […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2 wounded in shooting at Mall of America

Two people were shot and wounded Friday following an apparent altercation at the Mall of America, sending New Year’s Eve shoppers scrambling for safety and placing the Minneapolis mall on temporary lockdown, authorities said. One man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the shooting that happened about 4:30 p.m. on the third floor […]
BLOOMINGTON, CA
KTLA

New laws take effect across U.S. on abortion, policing, wages

Minimum wage increases, animal protections, police accountability, cutting and increasing taxes are all part of a series of new laws taking effect across the country on Saturday, the first day of 2022. Some of the laws such as abortion restrictions in New Hampshire or police reform measures passed in Illinois, Oregon and North Carolina address some of the most […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
KTLA

Nearly 1K homes and other structures destroyed in Colorado wildfire: Official

A Colorado official says nearly 1,000 homes and other structures were destroyed, hundreds more were damaged, and three people are missing after a wildfire charred numerous neighborhoods in a suburban area at the base of the Rocky Mountains. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle also said Saturday that investigators are still trying to find the cause […]
COLORADO STATE
KTLA

Pregnant woman shot in abdomen in Santa Clarita; gunman at large

A pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital after reportedly being shot in the abdomen in Santa Clarita, authorities said Saturday. Deputies responded to a call about shots being fired at about 1:55 a.m. on the 29200 block of Florabunda Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.  When deputies arrived, they found a five-months-pregnant woman had been shot in the abdomen. […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Rose Parade, Rose Bowl on track for Jan. 1 despite COVID surge

The New Year’s Day Rose Parade and Rose Bowl college football game between Ohio State and Utah remained on track Friday despite surging cases of COVID-19, which forced the cancellation of the 2021 parade. The 133rd edition of the Pasadena, California, tradition was scheduled to feature actor Levar Burton as grand marshal, 20 marching bands, […]
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Inmates’ attorneys claim prison employees aren’t following COVID-19 testing protocols

With a new and more infectious coronavirus variant sweeping California, attorneys representing inmates say violations of health orders by prison staff risk a repeat of the outbreaks that killed dozens in the first year of the pandemic. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration is fighting a federal judge’s order that all California prison workers must be vaccinated […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Scott ‘Movie’ Mantz reviews ‘Licorice Pizza,’ ‘Parallel Mothers,’ ‘The Lost Daughter’ and ‘The Tender Bar’

Scott Mantz shared his thoughts on some of the newest movies “Licorice Pizza,” “Parallel Mothers,” “The Lost Daughter” and “The Tender Bar.” “Licorice Pizza,” “Parallel Mothers” and “The Tender Bar” are in theaters now. “The Lost Daughter” is streaming on Netflix now. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 31, 2021.
MOVIES
KTLA

Gardena hospital accused of mishandling bodies of dead patients

As the daily deaths from COVID-19 continue to climb, many hospitals are struggling to manage the number of bodies they need to store. Memorial Hospital in Gardena is facing serious allegations that they are improperly storing those bodies. Sandra Mitchell reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Dec. 30, 2021.
GARDENA, CA
KTLA

California calls for stricter COVID isolation for infected people amid omicron surge

With California’s coronavirus surge worsening, the state has issued new recommendations for when people infected with the virus can end their isolation, guidance that is stricter than what was made earlier this week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. California is now recommending that asymptomatic, coronavirus-infected people can exit isolation on the fifth day after […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

26K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy