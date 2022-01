PALMDALE – The Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th St. East, is offering two new performing arts classes for youth starting in January. All About Theatre is designed for youth ages 9 to 11 with little or no theatre experience. It will teach basic acting skills in a fun and encouraging theatre environment and prepare students for a showcase of their talents at the end of the course. Classes will be held Monday evenings, from 5 to 6 p.m., starting Jan. 24 through April 18.

PALMDALE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO