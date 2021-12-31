ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Naked man stalks woman on walking trail before disappearing into the woods: Police

By Matthew Miller
 1 day ago

A naked man reportedly followed a woman who was on a walking trail in Alabama on Thursday, police say.

The woman was walking alone at the Shoals Creek Preserve on County Road 61 when she was accosted by a naked black man who began following her, officials said.


CALIFORNIA MAN SHOOTS HIS FAMILY AS THEY OPEN CHRISTMAS PRESENTS, KILLING GRANDMOTHER AND FATHER'S GIRLFRIEND" POLICE

When the woman called 911 , the naked man reportedly fled into the woods. Police officers were unable to locate the man near the scene.

Police warned the public to be cautious when alone and asked for anyone who sees the man or has any useful information to call 911 or the St. Florian Police Department at 256-766-6625.


A video uploaded to TikTok in September shows a similar incident of a woman being followed by a man in a white long sleeve shirt and green hat.

"Leave me alone," the woman is heard saying repeatedly.

"Just talk to me for two minutes and I'll leave you alone," he says. "Why are you dressed like that? Are you a prostitute? I'm serious."

