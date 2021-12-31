ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Posts 'Symbolic' Video of Birds Being Freed from Cages

By Greta Bjornson
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears is looking back on her life-changing year. Spears, 40, celebrated 2021 on Thursday with a video on her Instagram account showing a truckload of birds being freed from cages and flying into the air. "SYMBOLIC of my year this year 👗👗👗👙👙👙 !!!!!⁣," she captioned the...

