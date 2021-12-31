ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Bay, AL

Thief steals Testosterone from Grand Bay Pharmacy, said MCSO

By Summer Poole
 1 day ago

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person who broke into a Grand Bay Pharmacy and stole Testosterone on Dec. 30.

According to MCSO, the suspect broke into the new Grand Bay Pharmacy around 7 a.m. on Thursday. The suspect stole narcotics and testosterone.

Officers said they believe the suspect stole the narcotics in order to sell them.

Security cameras in the pharmacy captured the suspect, who was wearing a grey hoodie and a mask.

The Sheriff’s Office shared this to their Facebook page as part of their ‘Thug Thursday’ bit.

If you have any information about the identity of the suspect, please contact MCSO at (251)574-8633 or send them an anonymous message by clicking here .

WKRG News 5

Hoover man found shot to death in vehicle at abandoned hotel

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 46-year-old Hoover man was found shot to death in his vehicle outside of an abandoned Bessemer hotel. According to Bessemer Police, the victim was found in his vehicle parked at the Old Knight’s Inn on 9th Avenue SW in Bessemer Thursday afternoon. Police said the inn is an abandoned and […]
BESSEMER, AL
WKRG News 5

A fight between two brothers leaves one dead, another injured in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A family dispute between two brothers leaves a 25-year-old man dead, and another injured during a New Years Day shooting in Opelika Investigators say at approximately 1:13 PM Opelika dispatch received a call regarding a shooting in the 600 Block of Edmon Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from […]
OPELIKA, AL
WKRG News 5

One person shot near Azalea Road in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers were called to Azalea Pointe Apartments on Azalea Road in reference to one shot. One person was shot in the hand at another location and taken to USA Medical Center for their injuries. Their injuries are non-life-threatening. Mobile Police are currently investigating the shooting.
WKRG News 5

Murder under investigation in Florida

MALONE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating a fatal shooting in Malone. Deputies were called to a home on 10th Avenue at about 12:55 a.m. Friday. Officials said they found a 33-year-old man dead outside the home. No suspect is in custody and no […]
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

New Years Day homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead in Birmingham. According to Birmingham Police Department, officers with the South Precinct were dispatched to 24th Street South around 2 a.m. to the call of a person shot. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound lying in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
