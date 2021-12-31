Thief steals Testosterone from Grand Bay Pharmacy, said MCSO

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person who broke into a Grand Bay Pharmacy and stole Testosterone on Dec. 30.

According to MCSO, the suspect broke into the new Grand Bay Pharmacy around 7 a.m. on Thursday. The suspect stole narcotics and testosterone.

Officers said they believe the suspect stole the narcotics in order to sell them.

Security cameras in the pharmacy captured the suspect, who was wearing a grey hoodie and a mask.







The Sheriff’s Office shared this to their Facebook page as part of their ‘Thug Thursday’ bit.

If you have any information about the identity of the suspect, please contact MCSO at (251)574-8633 or send them an anonymous message by clicking here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.