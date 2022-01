For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As the omicron variant leads to rising cases of COVID-19 throughout the US, health officials and organizations are reconsidering what it means to be fully vaccinated. While previously rare, breakthrough infections -- cases of COVID in people who've completed vaccination -- have risen considerably with omicron. On Wednesday the Boston Herald reported that Massachusetts saw 20,247 breakthough cases of COVID-19 last week, a 45% increase from the prior week.

