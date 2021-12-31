ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Country artists Zac Brown, Elle King, Sam Hunt out of New Year’s TV special due to ‘COVID-19 safety protocols’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Reiner
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GAkjW_0da16fqu00

( WKBN ) – Several country music acts will no longer be performing at a live New Year’s Eve special due to COVID-19 protocols.

The artists — Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt and Elle King — were all scheduled to perform during “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash,” to be broadcast on CBS on New Year’s Eve.

Zac Brown announced the news on his Instagram page Thursday, confirming he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Despite taking precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19,” Brown wrote. “While we were very excited to join the incredible line up [sic] of artists and millions of amazing fans tuning in to watch, our #1 priority is the safety and well-being of our fans, band, crew and venue staff. We’re looking forward to great things ahead and seeing you all on our tour next year.”

Tips to help calm your pets during New Year’s Eve celebrations

On Thursday evening, organizers said Sam Hunt and Elle King would also not be appearing. An announcement from the city’s Visit Nashville tourism website only said the lineup changes were made in accordance with “COVID-19 safety protocols.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Coronavirus
Oklahoma City, OK
Entertainment
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
KFOR

PHOTOS: Betty White through the years

(NEXSTAR) – Betty White, the beloved actress and comedian, has passed away at the age of 99. From her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls” to “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Proposal,” White has captured the hearts of many around the world. Below are photos of White through the ages. […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elle King
Person
Sam Hunt
Person
Zac Brown
KFOR

Friendly family man’s 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too

For more than 50 years, a Boston man kept a secret that not even his family knew until just before his death in May. He was a fugitive wanted in one of the biggest bank robberies in Cleveland’s history. And he had spent most of his life using a name he created six months after the heist in 1969.
CLEVELAND, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Wkbn#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KFOR

KFOR

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy