Louisiana COVID hospitalizations up triple-digits again

There was another triple-digit jump in COVID hospitalizations in Louisiana. Gov. John Bel Edwards told our Kristian Garic today that it is up another 119 since yesterday's update.

The governor says there seems to be a Catch-22 with the Omicron variant. While the evidence continues to support the notion that Omicron does not cause as much severe COVID as previous strains, it spreads much easier, infecting far more people.

"If you have a disease burden that you haven't experienced thus far, then just the math works out that you could end up with more people in the hospital," said Edwards.

So people should continue to mask when in crowded places, and the governor says most importantly, get vaccinated, and get a booster when eligible.

"Virtually nobody's in the hospital who's vaccinated and boosted," the governor said.