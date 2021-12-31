Watch: Former Bearcats Center Jason Kelce Sets Stage for Cotton Bowl

Cincinnati faces Alabama with a trip to the national championship game on the line.

CINCINNATI — Legendary games require legendary setups. UC tapped one of the program's greatest players to narrate the preview video for the Bearcats biggest test of the season.

Former UC center and current Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce lent his pipes for the special segment. Watch from UC's social media team below.

The moment is here; it's time to find out if Cincinnati can meet it in Texas.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Cotton Bowl Lookahead: Gauging How Balanced UC can Stay Offensively and a Prediction

Bearcats Offer Hawaii Wide Receiver Nick Mardner

Bracketology Roundup: Where Cincinnati Stands Heading Into Conference Play

Ahmad Gardner, Darrian Beavers Detail Their Development Prior to Cotton Bowl

NFL Scout: Desmond Ridder has 'Picture-Perfect' Mechanics

Bearcats Offer 2025 Forward Caleb Wilson

Linebacker Will Anderson Claims Alabama is 'the Underdog in This Game' Against Cincinnati

Cotton Bowl 'Swag Bag' Contents Revealed

Jerome Ford Tired of Being Called 'the Alabama Transfer'

Ahmad Gardner Selected by New England Patriots in Latest Mock Draft

Mike Saunders Named to AAC Honor Roll

Report: Jarron Cumberland Signing With Portland Trail Blazers

Cotton Bowl Lookahead: Cincinnati Defense Faces Toughest Test of the Season

Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2023 Center Gai Chol

Travis and Jason Kelce Named to 2021 NFL Pro Bowl Roster

Bob Huggins Eligible for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Watch: Wes Miller, Mike Saunders Talk About Non-Conference Play, win Over Tennessee Tech

Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2023 Quarterback Malachi Singleton and 2024 Running Back Kamari Bodiford

Three Things We Learned About the Cincinnati Bearcats in Non-Conference Play

Watch: Drone Show Lights up Nippert Stadium

UC Football Unveils Cotton Bowl Uniform Combination

UC Offers 2023 Winton Woods Safety Jermaine Mathews

Cotton Bowl Lookahead: Stacking the Special Teams Units

Ahmad Gardner Explains why it's Ski Mask Season

Watch: Trent Dilfer Analyzes new Bearcats Quarterback Luther Richesson

Watch: Luke Fickell Discusses 2022 Recruiting Class

Bearcats Slot in at No. 25 on Sports Illustrated's 2022 Class Rankings

2022 Recruiting Class: Morning Signees Roll in on National Signing Day

2022 Recruiting Class: Second Wave of Signees Caps off National Signing Day

Bearcats Offensive Linemen Join Forces to Help Pack Supplies for Tornado Victims

UC Moves up to No. 25 in ESPN's Latest 2022 Class Rankings

Jalen Ramsey Praises Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner and Coby Bryant After Duo Receives National Recognition

Cincinnati Lands Commitment From Three-Star 2023 Guard Evan Tengesdahl

Bearcats Offer 2023 Wide Receiver Jacob Page and 2024 Wide Receiver Tae Johnson

Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman Praises Bearcats: "I'm Gonna Be Rooting Like Heck for Them'

The All Bearcats UC Football MVPs

UC Football Lands Commitment From Elite 11 Quarterback

Wes Miller and UC Sign Two Recruits From 2022 Class

UC Football Lands Four-Star Linebacker Trevor Carter

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk