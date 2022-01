COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of a Columbus mosque leader who was found dead last week is remembering him as a “hero to all who knew him.”. Mohamed Hassan Adam was reported missing Thursday after he never arrived to pick his child up from daycare. At least 70 people set out in search of Adam before members of the Somali community found his body in a van Friday near a wooded area off of Windsor Avenue.

