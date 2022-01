After a 38-10 beatdown last season, the Dallas Cowboys will be looking for redemption against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday on FOX. This time around, they’ll have Dak Prescott under center, and rookie sensation Micah Parsons on the defense. The first-year player said quote: 'I think this is a week for us to make a statement… These type of games really define how you are going to go. We come out here and do what we are supposed to do, we will put everyone on notice.' Skip Bayless explains why this qualifies as a statement game.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO