Illinois State

One suspect out of two caught in officer-involved shooting case

By Jana Garrett
 1 day ago

BRADLEY, IL (WEHT) – On December 31 at approximately 9 a.m., the Illinois State Police (ISP) officials have confirmed that Darius D. Sullivan is in police custody.

Sullivan and Harris are suspects in a shooting case where two officers were shot, and one died . Arrangements are being made to transport Sullivan back to Kankakee County at this time. ISP is continuing to follow-up on all leads. ISP encourages the public to continue to contact them with any information on the whereabouts of Xandria A. Harris, 26, of Bradley, IL, or any information regarding this incident.

Man who was charged with shooting a sheriff’s deputy arrived in court

People can call the ISP at 815-698-2672 or Crime Stoppers at 815-93-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous. To protect the integrity of the open and ongoing investigation, there is no further information available.

