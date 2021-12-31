Second suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Illinois officer

BRADLEY, Ill. – Two suspects have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a police officer and wounding of another at a hotel in Bradley, Illinois.

Darius Sullivan, 25, was arrested Friday morning at a home in North Manchester, Indiana. Sullivan surrendered to a SWAT team that was assisting U.S. Marshalls with a search warrant for the property, the Associated Press reported.

Darius Sullivan (left) and Xandria Harris (right)

Xandria Harris, 26, turned herself in Friday evening at the Bradley Police Department and was taken into custody by the Illinois State Police.

Harris will remain in custody and will be held at the Jerome D. Combs Adult Detention Facility in

Kankakee. Arrangements are being made for Sullivan to be extradited from Indiana to Kankakee County.

On Wednesday, a report of barking dogs sent officers to the Comfort Inn along State Route 50. The hotel is located in Bradley, Illinois. The community is located around 70 miles south of Chicago. They found the animals in a parked vehicle.

The officers talked to the owner of the vehicle in a hotel room. A statement from the Bradley Police Department says that the officers were attacked during the conversation. Both officers were shot in the incident.

The officers were taken to the hospital. One of the officers has died and the other is in critical condition. The Kankakee Coroner’s Office identified the officer as Marlene Rittmanic.

