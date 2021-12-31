Santa Anita horse racing consensus picks for Friday, Dec. 31

Newgrange, the third betting choice at 5-2, passed the important two-turn test at Santa Anita on Saturday in the $100,000 Grade III Sham Stakes and stamped himself as a horse to watch along the early road to the Kentucky Derby. Handled by Hall of Fame rider John Velazquez, Newgrange took...
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Not only is Saturday New Year's Day, but it also is the official birthday of Northern Hemisphere-bred horses. American tracks obligingly carded four races for the newly turned 3-year-olds Jan. 1 to kick off their respective roads to the Kentucky Derby. Three of the races are...
One west coast-based horse will emerge as a leading contender for the Kentucky Derby when five 3-year-olds leave the starting gate in the 2022 Sham Stakes on Saturday at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. Over the years the Sham has regularly produced top contenders for the country's top races, including last year with eventual Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile winner Life Is Good and two years ago with eventual Kentucky Derby and Breeders' Cup Classic winner Authentic.
The consensus box of Santa Anita picks comes from handicappers Bob Mieszerski, Art Wilson, Terry Turrell and Eddie Wilson. Here are the picks for races on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2021.
