Santa Anita horse racing consensus picks for Friday, Dec. 31

One west coast-based horse will emerge as a leading contender for the Kentucky Derby when five 3-year-olds leave the starting gate in the 2022 Sham Stakes on Saturday at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. Over the years the Sham has regularly produced top contenders for the country's top races, including last year with eventual Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile winner Life Is Good and two years ago with eventual Kentucky Derby and Breeders' Cup Classic winner Authentic.

