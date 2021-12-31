ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REVIEW: Black Forest Cake M&M’s

By Julie
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArriving just in time for Valentine’s Day, this seasonal flavor takes its inspiration from the Black Forest cake. Each M&M combines milk and dark chocolate with a twist of cherry flavor. For those of you who haven’t binge-watched an embarrassing amount of baking competition shows, a Black Forest...

