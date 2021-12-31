ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Qorvo Biotechnologies OmniaTM SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Detects Delta and Other Circulating COVID-19 Variants

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGenetic variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been emerging and circulating globally throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. These viral mutations are monitored in the United States through...

Cyrus Biotechnology’s COVID therapeutic lead, ACE2.v2.4, strongly binds and neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyrus Biotechnology, Inc., a Seattle-based biotechnology firm with a proprietary platform for biologics discovery that combines software, AI and large-scale parallel protein screening, today announced that its pre-clinical stage COVID therapeutic lead molecule, ACE2.v2.4 strongly binds the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern (VOC) omicron. ACE2.v2.4 was engineered to bind to future variants of the virus, providing a therapeutic for COVID for years to come, and these data demonstrate that molecule is capable of providing superior protection against novel variants.
Novavax Submits Final Round Of Data For COVID-19 Vaccine’s EUA Application

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Novavax on Friday announced it has handed over the final round of data on its COVID-19 vaccine as it seeks emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Maryland-based biotechnology company said it anticipates it will submit a request to the FDA for EUA in a month. The company has developed a protein-based vaccine, which was engineered from the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. “Novavax is committed to delivering our protein-based vaccine in the United States, where the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve with the emergence of new variants, ongoing need to ensure primary vaccination for the eligible population, and need for boosting,” Novavax president and CEO Stanley Erck said. The two-dose vaccine regimen is intended to “enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies,” the company said Friday. According to Novavax, it already has manufacturing and distribution partnerships in place to produce the vaccine if it receives emergency use authorization.
A global analysis of conservative and non-conservative mutations in SARS-CoV-2 detected in the first year of the COVID-19 world-wide diffusion

The ability of SARS-CoV-2 to rapidly mutate represents a remarkable complicancy. Quantitative evaluations of the effects that these mutations have on the virus structure/function is of great relevance and the availability of a large number of SARS-CoV-2 sequences since the early phases of the pandemic represents a unique opportunity to follow the adaptation of the virus to humans. Here, we evaluated the SARS-CoV-2 amino acid mutations and their progression by analyzing publicly available viral genomes at three stages of the pandemic (2020 March 15th and October 7th, 2021 February 7th). Mutations were classified in conservative and non-conservative based on the probability to be accepted during the evolution according to the Point Accepted Mutation substitution matrices and on the similarity of the encoding codons. We found that the most frequent substitutions are T"‰>"‰I, L"‰>"‰F, and A"‰>"‰V and we observe accumulation of hydrophobic residues. These findings are consistent among the three stages analyzed. We also found that non-conservative mutations are less frequent than conservative ones.Â This finding may be ascribed to a progressive adaptation of the virus to the host. In conclusion, the present study provides indications of the early evolution of the virus and tools for the global and genome-specific evaluation of the possible impact of mutations on the structure/function of SARS-CoV-2 variants.
Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
Quidel Says its Antigen Tests Detects the Omicron Variant; Shares Rise

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) revealed that its antigen tests continue to detect COVID-19 variants, including the Omicron variant. Following the news, shares of the rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems provider gained 1.2% during the extended market session...
Plasma Neutralization of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant

The newly emerged B.1.1.159 (omicron) variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)1 has a large number of changes — 32 — in its spike protein relative to that of the original virus (Wuhan-hu-1), particularly in the receptor-binding domain and the N-terminal domain, the primary targets of neutralizing antibodies. Previously, we showed that approximately 20 changes introduced into a synthetic polymutant spike protein (PMS20) are sufficient for substantial evasion of the polyclonal neutralizing antibodies elicited in the majority of persons who have recovered from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) or have received two doses of an mRNA vaccine.2 Of note, several changes in the PMS20 spike protein are the same as or similar to changes in the omicron variant (Fig. S1 in the Supplementary Appendix, available with the full text of this letter at NEJM.org).
Detection of persistent SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies in oral mucosal fluid and upper respiratory tract specimens following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination

COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are highly effective at preventing COVID-19. Prior studies have found detectable SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies in oral mucosal specimens of participants with history of COVID-19. To assess the development of oral SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies among people who received either the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination series, we developed a novel SARS-CoV-2 IgG enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) to quantify the concentrations of oral and nasal mucosal SARS-CoV-2 IgG levels. We enrolled 52 participants who received the Moderna vaccine and 80 participants who received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Oral mucosal specimens were self-collected by participants prior to or on the day of vaccination, and on days 5, 10, 15, and 20 following each vaccination dose and 30, 60, and 90Â days following the second vaccination dose. A subset of the cohort provided additional nasal mucosal specimens at every time point. All participants developed detectable oral mucosal SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies by 15Â days after the first vaccination dose. There were no significant differences in oral mucosal antibody concentrations once participants were fully vaccinated in the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. Oral or nasal mucosal antibody testing could be an inexpensive and less invasive alternative to serum antibody testing. Further research is needed to understand the duration of detectable oral or nasal mucosal antibodies and how antibody concentrations change with time.
COVID-19-vaccinated kidney transplant recipients are especially vulnerable to emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants

Kidney transplant recipients tend to mount impaired antibody responses against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants after standard two-dose COVID-19 vaccination, according to new research published in CJASN. This is true even for transplant recipients with detectable antibody responses against the original SARS-CoV-2 strain in commercially available assays. Because kidney transplant recipients are...
Symptom Presentation Varies by SARS-CoV-2 Variant

HealthDay News — Symptom order for COVID-19 may differ based on severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants, according to a study published online Dec. 16 in PLOS Computational Biology. Joseph R. Larsen, from University of Southern California in Los Angeles, and colleagues developed a mathematical model predicting the...
Critical drug recall: If you take these common meds, call your doctor immediately

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID rapid tests, Instant Pot accessories, more The FDA this week announced two drug recalls for entirely different but nonetheless equally serious reasons. The first recall involves Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets from Viona Pharmaceuticals. This recall stems from the fact that some lots of the drug likely contain a carcinogen known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). The second drug recall involves lots of Nitroglycerin Lingual Spray and is due to the fact that some units may not properly dispense the medication as intended. The Metformin Hydrochloride drug recall Metformin Hydrochloride is for patients with type...
People who believe COVID-19 misinformation are more likely to contract the virus

Having less accurate knowledge about COVID-19 is associated with a greater likelihood of contracting the virus, according to new research published in Scientific Reports. The findings indicate that people who believe misinformation about COVID-19 are at greater risk of getting sick compared to their more knowledgeable counterparts. “When the pandemic...
