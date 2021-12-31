ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Pointe, MI

Doctor Weighs In On Possibly Getting COVID-19 Test After Attending Large NYE Gatherings

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eJJWz_0da0zpa300

(CBS DETROIT)– As holiday gatherings come to an end, doctors are preparing for the beginning of a possible new COVID-19 surge.

“All hospital systems are preparing we know that from the past that after every holiday there’s always unfortunately somewhat of a surge in cases,” said family medicine doctor, and director of Community Health at Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe Dr. Asha Shajahan M.D..

With the Omicron variant skyrocketing doctors say in some circumstances if you’ve gathered in large crowds, a COVID test may be needed.

“If you were in a large gathering and you know you were exposed to someone who had symptoms or end up testing positive for COVID-19 I would suggest that you go ahead and get tested,” Dr. Shajahan said.

While waiting for those results doctors say to quarantine for at least 5 days. On the other hand if those who gathered were all vaccinated she says you can probably wait a few days to be tested if you choose. But be on the lookout for any flu like symptoms. So what should you do if you test positive?

“If your COVID test is positive and you’re asymptomatic you should quarantine for 5 days and then after those 5 days you can go back out in the public if you have to but wearing a mask,” said Dr. Shajahan.

For those using a home test health official’s say for the most accurate results test 3 to 5 days after exposure, but PCR tests are gold standard for the best results.

Most importantly if you are positive, symptomatic or not, staying quarantined is critical.

“If you’re carrying the virus and you go out in public you can be infecting someone else and putting their lives in danger, really the recommendation is if your positive for COVID you should stay home for at least 5 days,” said Dr. Shajahan.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Beaumont and DMC announce health systems' first babies of 2022

Beaumont Health welcomed the health system's first baby of 2022, Samirah Nura Ahmed, at their Royal Oak location. Baby Samirah was born at 12:01 a.m. weighing eight pounds, eight ounces and measuring 21.5 inches long, the health system reported this morning. Her proud parents are Khatune Papia and Didar Ahmed...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Coronavirus
Grosse Pointe, MI
Coronavirus
Detroit, MI
Health
Grosse Pointe, MI
Government
Grosse Pointe, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grosse Pointe, MI
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Begins Offering FDA-Authorized Pills To Treat COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is distributing 4,500 courses of FDA-authorized prescription pills intended to help high-risk COVID-19 patients ward off serious illness, the state Department of Health announced Friday. Paxlovid, Pfizer’s antiviral drug, and Molnupiravir, Merck’s antiviral medicine, were recently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in patients with risk factors for serious disease caused by COVID-19. The medicines started arriving at pharmacies Thursday, and the state said it is working with clinics, pharmacies and long-term care facilities to distribute the medications statewide over the next two weeks. While vaccines, booster shots and testing are considered the best...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Covid#Gold Standard#Family Medicine#Community Health#Beaumont Hospital#Omicron#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
First Coast News

Experts weigh in on COVID-19 at-home test reliability

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are ringing in another year clouded by COVID-19, with omicron continuing to spread and put a strain on the healthcare system. “We have seen an enormous increase in demand for testing in our community," Incoming Mecklenburg County Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington said. Mecklenburg County...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Chicago

Restaurant In Chatham Neighborhood Offering COVID-19 Vaccinations

CHICAGO (CBS) – People looking to get their COVID shot can get it Thursday at a vaccination clinic in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. It will run through 1 p.m. this afternoon at Josephine’s Restaurant on East 79th Street. It’s a community response to the rise in COVID cases. The Illinois Department of Health says only 49% of people in the 60619 zip code are fully vaccinated. 56% have had only one dose of vaccine.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sacramento

Stanislaus County’s 1st Omicron Variant Case Found In Vaccinated Woman

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A confirmed case of the omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in Stanislaus County, health officials say. Stanislaus County Public Health announced the detection on Thursday. Officials say the case is in a woman who had been fully vaccinated more than six months ago and who also had a previous COVID-19 infection. No other details about the woman, including their current condition, have been released. The CDC has named omicron a variant of concern. It has since made up more than 50 percent of new confirmed COVID-19 cases across the US in recent weeks. Health officials are urging people who still aren’t vaccinated to protect themselves by getting a COVID-19 vaccine. People who are fully vaccinated are also being urged to get their booster shots if they haven’t already done so.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
The US Sun

You must seek emergency medical help if you’re suffering with disturbing Covid symptom – as Omicron surges in US

HEALTH experts have warned people to seek emergency medical help if they begin to suffer from a disturbing Covid symptom as the Omicron variant continues to surge in the US. Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds have been listed by the Centers for Disease Control as among the more severe symptoms of the illness that should be considered an emergency warning sign.
NFL
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy