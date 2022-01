The Bacon Brothers are eager to announce the tour dates for their upcoming ‘Out of Memory Tour.’ The band will be embarking on an East Coast run commencing April 3rd in Ridgefield, CT. Kevin stated, “We’re excited to get back out and play live. We’ve pulled some new tunes together, and we like nothing better than sharing new music with people because you never know how they will react!” Michael Bacon opines, “It feels good to get back in the saddle, vocal exercising, building up callouses, and hanging with my brother and our amazing band.” And they will be in Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage on April 6th and 8th for four shows!

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO