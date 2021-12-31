ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank accidentally pays out $175 million to people on Christmas Day

By WKRC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleU.K. (WKRC) - An international bank that paid out 130 million ($175 million) to account holders by mistake on Christmas is attempting to recover the lost funds. Santander's U.K. bank said in a statement that due to a "technical...

