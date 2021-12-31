Bank accidentally pays out $175 million to people on Christmas Day

In detail, there were approximately 75,000 recipients of the incorrect transfers, all coming, however, from a series of accounts in the name of the Santander bank itself. Tens of thousands of customers were credited within hours on their bank accounts large sums for a total value of well 150 million euros without any justification, behind the incident no Christmas present, however, but more simply a technical error of their bank, the Santander group, which is now trying to recover that money that was started by mistake. As the Times revealed, the case just over Christmas and involved individuals and businesses in the UK. In detail, there were approximately 75,000 recipients of the incorrect transfers, all coming, however, from a series of accounts in the name of the same bank. The financial institution, admitting what had happened and apologizing to customers for the mistake, in fact assured that in the meantime no one was left with the account in the red because the money came from their own reserves and not from the customers’ accounts.

