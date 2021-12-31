ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwest Michigan Health Services Hosting Vaccination Clinics Week of Jan. 3

By Josh Monroe
 1 day ago
Northwest Michigan Health Services is hosting several COVID-19 vaccination clinics during the week of Jan. 3.

All clinics are open to ages 5 and over, but children will need to accompanied by a parent or guardian and have proof of age. All clinics are by appointment only and all three vaccines will be available.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Northwest Michigan Health Services Office, Traverse City – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

10767 Traverse Highway, Traverse City

Pentwater Township Library, Pentwater – 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

204 Park Street, Pentwater

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Northwest Michigan Health Services Office, Shelby – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

119 South State Street, Shelby

Thursday, Jan 6

Northwest Michigan Health Services Office, Benzonia – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

6051 Frankfort Highway, Benzonia

“I can tell you that throughout all of 2021 we have administered over 6,700 COVID vaccinations,” said Gwen Williams of Northwest Michigan Health Services. “That’s a really big number for our organization and we’re very proud to have been able to participate with other folks who are offering that.”

To schedule an appointment, visit here.

