Northwest Michigan Health Services Hosting Vaccination Clinics Week of Jan. 3
Northwest Michigan Health Services is hosting several COVID-19 vaccination clinics during the week of Jan. 3.
All clinics are open to ages 5 and over, but children will need to accompanied by a parent or guardian and have proof of age. All clinics are by appointment only and all three vaccines will be available.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Northwest Michigan Health Services Office, Traverse City – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
10767 Traverse Highway, Traverse City
Pentwater Township Library, Pentwater – 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
204 Park Street, Pentwater
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Northwest Michigan Health Services Office, Shelby – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
119 South State Street, Shelby
Thursday, Jan 6
Northwest Michigan Health Services Office, Benzonia – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
6051 Frankfort Highway, Benzonia
“I can tell you that throughout all of 2021 we have administered over 6,700 COVID vaccinations,” said Gwen Williams of Northwest Michigan Health Services. “That’s a really big number for our organization and we’re very proud to have been able to participate with other folks who are offering that.”
To schedule an appointment, visit here.
