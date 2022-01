PHILADELPHIA – Eagles running back Jordan Howard raised his arms up in the air, trying to get his shoulder pads on to participate in Thursday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. With the help of one of the equipment managers, Howard got the new-look pads on. Walking from drill to drill, Howard studied the special teams practice and fumble prevention drill before heading over to work with Jalen Hurts and the other quarterbacks getting set to take handoffs.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO