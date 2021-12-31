ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strategies to disconnect more often

By Staff Report
farmvilleherald.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDevices are a big part of life in the 21st century. People may have access to tablets, laptops and even desktop computers, but it’s unlikely they spend as much time on those devices as they do on their smartphones. A recent analysis of data for 11,000 users on...

www.farmvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

Cosmos

7 AI stories to make you seem intelligent

Want to seem like the smartest member of your family these holidays? Why not brag about your vast knowledge of AI?. It was a big year for artificial intelligence, so here’s a round-up of Cosmos’ AI favourites from 2021. AI could predict the next pandemic. A team of...
ENGINEERING
itechpost.com

Alexa.com is Shutting Down, But You Can Find Great Alternatives

Products and technologies come and go. And with Amazon winding down their data analytics site Alexa.com, an era is coming to an end. Come May 1st, 2022, Amazon will wind down Alexa.com, sending the site off into the sunset. Fortunately, those who depend on Alexa for data insights have options.
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

Why Does My Bluetooth Keep Disconnecting? 20 Easy Fixes

Even though Bluetooth technology first appeared in 1999, it’s still unreliable. Different Bluetooth hardware has varying behaviors with various degrees of success. That creates several common problems: random disconnections, interruptions, dead batteries, and interferences from other devices. Moreover, changing from one device to another is often a hassle. Let’s...
NFL
Forbes

Coming Together To Create Unbiased Data

Founder and CEO, Synthesized. There is a growing awareness around the world of the possibility of unintentional and potentially illegal discrimination thanks to the large-scale deployment of automated decision-making and artificial intelligence (AI). Machine learning applications, data science, software engineering and testing all require structured data to run. However, despite...
TECHNOLOGY
#Smartphone#Digital Books#Millennials#Rescuetime#Businessofapps
Digital Trends

Apps and services you should consider ditching in 2022

The new year can be a great time to rethink our relationship with technology. Nearly 50% of Americans spend 5-6 hours on their smartphone daily, so if you’re planning to improve your life, doing an “app cleanse” can be a good place to start. Ask yourself: Is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
makeuseof.com

How Hackers Are Using Our Own Technology Against Us

Hackers always try to stay at least one step ahead of their victims. That often means using the technology we know and love as a launching pad for wreaking havoc. Fortunately, you can protect yourself. Below, we'll reveal some eye-opening examples of different hacking types and provide advice to keep you and your family safe.
TECHNOLOGY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here Are 5 Strategies to Make Virtual Meetings More Engaging

The ongoing pandemic has changed the way many Americans view work, with over 50% of employees preferring to split their time working in the office and at home. However, problems like virtual meeting fatigue and tech issues are causing many workers to become disengaged in hybrid and remote environments. CNBC Make It spoke with Jim Szafranski, CEO of communications software company Prezi, about the top concerns among hybrid workers.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

14 things technology taught me in 2021

2021 is the kind of year that feels like two. So much happened in the world and, naturally, the tech space, that it seems impossible it all occurred in just a 12-month period. As I reflect on the year gone by, I think about what I experienced, witnessed, and learned. These were my core tech lessons of 2021.
SCIENCE
codeinwp.com

10 Affiliate Marketing Strategies to Drive More Sales

Affiliate marketing strategies are some of the most important tools that an influencer can wield. Without a solid plan, your sales may not be living up to their potential. However, finding the perfect approach can be challenging for even the most seasoned bloggers. Fortunately, there are a few tried-and-true methods...
ECONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Data Visualizations: When More COVID-19 Data Doesn’t Equal More Understanding

Social media users share charts and graphs — often with the same underlying data — to advocate opposing approaches to the pandemic. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, charts and graphs have helped communicate information about infection rates, deaths, and vaccinations. In some cases, such visualizations can encourage behaviors that reduce virus transmission, like wearing a mask. Indeed, the pandemic has been hailed as the breakthrough moment for data visualization.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Understanding the Basic Building Blocks of the Metaverse

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. As “metaverse” becomes as ubiquitous a term as “internet” and “online,” it is important to understand what it means and how it could impact the entertainment industry.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Pudu Robotics FlashBot smart delivery robot provides safe and reliable room deliveries

Take intelligent delivery service to a new level with the Pudu Robotics FlashBot smart delivery robot. Engineered for hotels and office buildings, it uses cutting-edge technologies to transfer goods from one location to another. It can even take an elevator ride without any human supervision. Moreover, this smart delivery robot is perfect for carrying hotel amenities across different floors to customers. Or use it to send a phone from one room to another for a coworker. This is all possible thanks to IoT technology, which transmits operating instructions between FlashBot and other devices in the building. Furthermore, it features cameras and customized LiDAR navigation technology to avoid low and suspended obstacles as well as people. Finally, at the end of the day, it detects when its battery is running low and automatically charges itself.
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

Why Does My Phone Keep Disconnecting From Wi-Fi?

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
Pyramid

Everyday Strong: Social distance or social disconnect?

We’ve all spent a lot of time indoors recently. Work from home. Virtual schooling. Online church. Zoom meetings and TikTok sharing. It’s a lot of new things to adjust to. The result? We’ve lost the opportunity to interact with people face to face. No more body language, no friendly smile, no more knowing glances. We are not just social distancing, we are social disconnecting.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Forbes

Seven Advanced Strategies To Book More Sales Meetings On LinkedIn

Entrepreneur | Bootstrapped to $6M ARR in 18 months | Founded Expandi, software for LinkedIn Automation | Father of a lovely son Steef. Social selling is a big part of modern marketing strategies to gather and connect with more prospects. However, it’s also important to note that social selling goes well beyond reaching out to prospects directly and aggressively via messages. If you want to secure more sales meetings, you need to build good trust with these prospects before actually trying to use your social engagement for your business’s benefit.
ECONOMY

