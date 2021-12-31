ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CGMagazine Readies Game Of The Year 2021 Voting

ST. CATHARINES, ON, Dec. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - CGMagazine Publishing Inc. CGMagazine is rounding up the best of 2021 while they head into the New Year. Every year CGM gathers the best of the best in tech, gaming and media, but this year they are doing things a little differently. Starting tomorrow, Jan 1, 2022, readers will be able to head over to CGMagonline to vote for Game of the Year 2021.

"Game of the Year is a coveted award crowned by major outlets at the end of each year. We thought it was time that we got the gaming community more involved, since they are who we're representing," said Family & Content Executive Editor, Dayna Eileen. "CGM is made up of journalists from every corner of the gaming industry, and we all started out first and foremost as fans. We want to make sure that gamer's voices are heard too, Game of the Year shouldn't just be awarded by the media.

Today, CGMagazine celebrates New Year's Eve by releasing CGM Recommends: Writer's Choice Game of the Year. This list is a compilation of the staff's personal favourites from 2021. Games big and small deserve recognition in 2021. Some included titles are Lost Judgement, Inscryption and Forza Horizon 5. In addition to GOTY and Writer's Choice, CGMagazine will be crowning winners across multiple video game categories throughout the month of January, including Best Xbox Game, Best Horror Game, Best Indie Gameand Best Remaster/Remake,as well as plenty of tech categories like Best Keyboard, Best Smartphone, Best Headset and more.

"This has been a great year for gaming, bringing an amazing slate of titles to all platforms," explained Editor-in-Chief Brendan Frye. "With the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC all pushing what is possible with gaming, it is exciting to see so many studios bringing new and innovative ideas to the gaming space. I can't wait to see what 2022 brings, but for now, 2021, has been an excellent year in the industry."

CGM has sifted through game titles of all genres this year, ultimately nominating 10 for Game of the Year: Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil Village, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Life is Strange: True Colors, Metroid Dread, Age of Empires IV, Shin Megami Tensei V, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite Campaign . Readers will be able to vote on the front page of the site, and through the Game of the Year page starting tomorrow. Check CGMagazine for more information, or follow them on Twitter @cgmagonline to keep up to date.

The end of January will see the Best of 2021 print issue of CGMagazine, including Game of the Year and various best tech lists. Be sure to check out the latest issues here.

Now based in the Niagara Region of Ontario, Canada, originally based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, CGMagazine is a print and digital magazine that covers the latest in technology, gaming, and media. Part of the CGMagazine Publishing Group, CGMagazine started as a monthly Canadian print publication in 2010, Comics & Gaming Magazine has since expanded to include a globally-distributed digital magazine, as well as a thriving website; all of which seek to explore the culture and news of comics, gaming, tech and film as they relate to a mature audience. With comics and gaming now at the forefront of media popularity, CGMagazine endeavours to better connect our readers with their hobbies, be that through topical news, reviews, interviews with industry veterans and newcomers alike; providing insight into these mediums' influences on and impact on our culture.

SOURCE Comics Gaming Magazine

