ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

MREIT Announces Partnership With Chisvin Group Real Estate

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (PRUnderground) MetaSpace Real Estate Investment Trust (MREIT), a subsidiary of KleinCap Investments, has announced its partnership with Toronto-based Chisvin Group Real Estate, founded by top PSR agent, Joshua Chisvin. Together the companies will work on identifying, buying, leasing, and marketing properties for MREIT's residential and retail portfolio in the metaverse.

Over the last decade, Chisvin Group has specialised in traditional real estate investment, providing unique strategies with above average returns for their clients. In 2020, Chisvin Group launched their own fund backed by clients and investors, and by 2021 it grew to over $10,000,000 in holdings.

"We're always looking for the next investment option for our clients beyond the condo and big city markets," Chisvin said. "Our partnership with MREIT allows us to be on the forefront of the future."

Chisvin said that for a space which is growing and becoming more saturated each day, he believes MREIT will be a clear leader in the industry. "They're focused on acquiring and developing key parcels of land, but they're also focused on innovating the space and shifting how we go about purchasing real estate in both the metaverse and the real world. What they've accomplished in such a short amount of time is nothing short of astonishing. Their knowledge and experience in the DeFi space paired with their background in real estate is really unique."

Chisvin said he started noticing the growth and potential of MREIT in November of 2021. When MREIT's ICO launched on PancakeSwap earlier this month, the company reached a market cap of nearly $55 million, skyrocketing past their initial $15 million market cap goal. Since then, MREIT's Smart Contracts have been fully audited and verified by SolidProof, a leading cryptocurrency auditing firm, with plans to launch on CMC in the coming weeks. The news made waves across social media, gaining traction from some of cryptocurrency's biggest influencers.

The founder of MREIT, Eric Klein, said that while the company's success and support has been incredible, MREIT's partnership with Chisvin Group is a major component to the company's roadmap for 2022. With a date set for mid-January to begin acquiring new properties for their residential and retail portfolio, Eric believes that having an experienced name brand brokerage on board is an essential benchmark for MREIT's success.

"Josh is the perfect partner for us. He and his team have built a wildly successful real estate business in Canada and his energy and experience is unmatched," Eric said. "By joining forces, MREIT will have unbeatable expertise along with exclusive access to top industry contacts from sales support to development initiatives."

With NFT announcements coming in the summer of next year, MREIT and Chisvin Group plan to build an ecosystem of realtors, investors, architects, builders, retailers, and developers that will change the way consumers approach real estate. The partnership will allow everyday investors to easily access virtual real estate in a way that was previously unobtainable.

To learn more about MREIT, you can visit their website at www.mreit.io.

Press Contact:

Eric Klein eric@kleincap.co

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mreit-announces-partnership-with-chisvin-group-real-estate-301452374.html

SOURCE KleinCap Investments

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

City Office REIT Announces Raleigh Acquisition

VANCOUVER, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) - Get City Office REIT, Inc. Report ("City Office" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed the acquisition of Bloc 83, a premier two-building office complex located in Raleigh, North Carolina, for a gross purchase price of $330.0 million exclusive of closing costs.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

ARMSTRONG FLOORING ANNOUNCES AMENDMENTS TO ABL AND TERM LOAN FACILITIES; RECEIVES $35 MILLION CAPITAL INFUSION; ANNOUNCES PROCESS FOR SALE OF THE COMPANY AND CONSIDERATION OF OTHER STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) - Get Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Report a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions, announced it has successfully amended its ABL Credit Facility and Term Loan Facility today. These amendments, which received unanimous support from the Company's ABL and Term Loan lenders, provide certain covenant modifications under the Company's ABL and Term Loan facilities through June 30, 2022.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Estate Agent#Residential Real Estate#Mreit#Chisvin Group Real Estate#Kleincap Investments#Psr#Ico#Pancakeswap#Cmc
TheStreet

CBD Global Sciences Announces Retirement Of Over $9 Million In Outstanding Debt

DENVER, CO, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), "CBD Global" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced (August 12, 2021) debt restructuring involving the retirement of over CDN$9 million in outstanding debt through the issuance of 8,908,876 Common Shares at an issue price of $0.1575 per share and 318,688 Series A preferred shares at an issue price of USD$14 per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Ryan Specialty Completes Acquisition Of Keystone Risk Partners

Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) ("Ryan Specialty"), a leading international specialty insurance firm, completes acquisition of certain assets of Keystone Risk Partners, LLC ("Keystone") based in Media, PA. Previous announcement dated December 13, 2021. About Ryan Specialty Group. Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty is a rapidly growing service provider of specialty...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Integra Resources Announces Quarterly Grant Of Deferred Share Units To Certain Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Resources Corp. ("Integra" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ITR; NYSE American:ITRG) announces that it has granted a total of 8,651 deferred share units (the "DSUs") to three directors of the Company in lieu of Q4 2021 directors' cash fees. The DSUs have been granted pursuant to the Company's Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan and are subject to vesting provisions. In July 2020, Integra adopted an Equity Ownership Policy (the "Policy") and DSUs granted to directors in lieu of fees count towards the ownership requirements specified in the Policy. For 2022, five of the Company's directors have elected to receive up to 100% of their fees in DSUs.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
TheStreet

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates VSAT, RC, MCFE, ABTX; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) - Get ViaSat, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Inmarsat. Under the terms of the merger, Inmarsat shareholders will receive $850 million in cash and approximately 46.36 million newly issued shares of Viasat common stock. At closing, on a pro forma basis, Inmarsat shareholders are expected to be issued shares representing an aggregate of 37.5% of Viasat stock on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Viasat shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

BSR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF TWO TRUSTEES TO THE BOARD

LITTLE ROCK, Ark and TORONTO, Jan. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust ("BSR" or the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U) (TSX: HOM.UN) is pleased to announce that, effective today, Daniel Oberste and Teresa Neto have each been appointed to the board of trustees of the REIT (the "Board") to serve as a trustee until the next annual general meeting of unitholders of the REIT or until a successor is appointed.
REAL ESTATE
Seekingalpha.com

A Fresh Approach To REIT Investing

As a REIT investor, you have a significant opportunity before you. As a REIT investor, you have a surprising opportunity before you. Most professional REIT investors seek to maximize Yield. To do so, they sacrifice a measure of total return. By focusing on Gain rather than Yield, you can achieve total returns that outperform many professional REIT investors!
REAL ESTATE
Poets and Quants

Mr. Real Estate IB

I worked in a two-year rotational analyst program at Key Bank across multiple divisions and cities. This has given me a strong foundation in real estate and financial modeling. Details:. Undergrad School: Syracuse. Undergrad Major: Finance. GPA: 3.68. GMAT: 710. Age: 24, Ethnicity: White. Extracurriculars: Investment Club. Work History:. Title:...
REAL ESTATE
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Cortney Dupont and Cristian Sanchez of Cohen+White Associates offer quintessential Berkshires living in the center of lively Lenox. Transformations – Designer Jennifer Owen and her clients imagined a calming...
LENOX, MA
Motley Fool

Mortgage REITs 101: How These High-Yield Investments Work

Real estate investment trusts that invest in mortgages, also known as mortgage REITs, often have tempting high yields. But like any investment, they aren't right for everyone. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Dec. 10, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP®, and Marc Rapport, discuss how mortgage REITs work and how they can generate such high dividend yields.
REAL ESTATE
smarteranalyst.com

Velocity Financial Acquires Majority Stake in Century Health

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) has acquired a majority stake in Century Health & Housing Capital. Based in California, Velocity Financial, Inc. is a leading provider of small-balance investor loans. It provides innovative financing solutions for 1–4 unit residential rental and small commercial properties.
HEALTH
bendsource.com

The Year in Review in Real Estate

Our 2021 is winding down and it is without question that this past year proved to be one of the hottest and dramatic years for the real estate market. After the 2020 surge, many questioned what was going to happen to the housing market as we navigated our way through the second year of a global pandemic. Foreclosure moratoriums expired, eviction moratoriums expired, mortgage interest rates remained low and housing prices skyrocketed once again.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy