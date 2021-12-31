ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Blackberry Devices, Phones Go Dark on January 4

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czyAG_0da0wL9I00

It’s not going to be a very happy new year for people still using phones or tablets run on Blackberry’s (BB) - Get BlackBerry Limited Report phones. That would include BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, and BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions.

Yes, even though the company has not been known for its devices for many years, some people still used them and, until January 4, they had been supported for calling, texting, and other features.

Blackberry issued a reminder that at that point, devices “running these legacy services and software through either carrier or Wi-Fi connections will no longer reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality,” the company said. The company made it clear that devices running on that software “will no longer reliably function” as of Jan. 4.

Blackberry Focusing on Software

Blackberry reiterated its September 2020 explanation of the move. “Today BlackBerry is focused on providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.”

The stock recently traded at $9.46, down 0.3%.

Is Blackberry a Buy?

Morningstar analyst William Kerwin has mixed views on BlackBerry.

“We’re maintaining our $7 fair value estimate for no-moat BlackBerry after the firm reported fiscal third-quarter earnings modestly above our expectations, and guided for fiscal fourth-quarter results modestly below our prior forecast,” he wrote last week.

“We’re pleased to see steady sequential growth for BlackBerry’s software and services sales through fiscal 2022 thus far.

“But we view cybersecurity and Internet of Things revenue trending below the firm’s initial fiscal year guidance as disappointing….

“We still expect robust growth from BlackBerry’s QNX auto sales, and view continued design win acceleration as positive in the long term. [But] even after a small pullback following the release, we continue to view shares as overvalued.”

Comments / 9

The Brockster
1d ago

I remember when their devices were nicknamed 'crack berries' and everyone had to have 1. Companies issued their phones so people could stay in touch. They were ahead of their time but apple copied the best features of the phones and once Apple put out their version, it was the beginning of the end for blackberry.

Reply
5
Related
BGR.com

Dangerous Android scam drains your bank account with one phone call

Android device owners now have another scam to watch out for as a dangerous malware campaign spreads to new regions. Cybersecurity experts from Cleafy say that they have seen a spike in Android remote access trojan (RAT) infections over the past year. According to Cleafy, BRATA – a malware first discovered in Brazil – has made its way to Italy. Hackers are using the trojan to steal banking details from Android users and then drain their bank accounts.
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
CELL PHONES
Roxana Anton

Having These Old Mobile Phones Could Get You a Fortune

The nostalgics out there, who have preserved with care their old cell phones over the years, even for practical issues (better a functional old device, rather than a too-complicated-to-use new one) might hold now a true treasure in their hands, says LaPress.it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackberry Os#Blackberry World#Blackberry Playbook#Blackberry Phones#Smart Phone#Blackberry Devices#Phones Go Dark#Wi Fi#Morningstar#Blackberry
SamMobile

Delete this app from your Samsung phone if you care for privacy

It recently came to light that third-party app Life360 is selling user location data “to virtually anyone who wants to buy it,” as per a report from The Markup. The app reportedly has a user base of around 33 million people, many of which use Life360 to track their children’s movements through their mobile phones or share location information with their contacts.
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

Stop Closing Apps on Your Android Phone

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
995qyk.com

Amazon Is Shutting Down Alexa Service, But Not The Voice Assistant

Amazon is shutting down Alexa, its internet-tracking service (which is unconnected to the identically named voice assistant). The service, fully named Alexa Internet, tracks how popular websites are by monitoring traffic as users navigate around. It does so with software that is installed on a small number of web browsers or when websites decide to install that software on their website themselves.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

How to clear your cache, cookies on your Android phone's web browser

Your Android phone's web browser may have built up quite the collection of data while browsing the internet. This data, which typically fills your web browser's cache and cookies, can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

20+ smartphone apps you should delete before 2022

Ho-ho-holy cow, we made it through another crazy year! It was a time of insurrections, the continuation of the pandemic, and the introduction of an entirely new COVID-19 variant as a parting gift. And the bad news? Another new year is right around the corner. While we can’t predict what...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Delete these Android apps, because they’re infected with Joker malware

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, Xbox Series S, more You can never be too careful when installing new software on your devices, especially if you own an Android phone or tablet. Even if an app looks safe, there is a chance that it could contain dangerous code. Even as Google fights back by patching vulnerabilities and closing loopholes, hackers find new ways to sneak malicious apps on to the Google Play store. In fact, one week ago, a security research firm found the Joker malware in yet another popular app on Google Play. Joker malware found...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Is there an app to track a phone without them knowing?

A phone tracker app helps you monitor the location and activities of your child, partner, or employee on their mobile phone. This will help you stay at peace knowing that they do not engage in any illicit activities. A phone tracker will enable you to step in quickly to correct any bad behavior.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Find Hidden Apps on Android

Smartphone users can disable apps they don't use or want others to see, but devices also keep many system apps out of the limelight. If you're wondering how to find hidden apps on Android, whether on your phone or someone else's, there are six standard ways you can go about it.
CELL PHONES
New York Post

Hidden iPhone tricks most people don‘t know

Surprisingly, there are a ton of hidden features on the iPhone, along with helpful built-in short cuts that you may have missed. They all exist in your iOS device just waiting to be uncovered. So here are more helpful iPhone and iPad tips and tricks that I’ve found that you will thank me for.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy