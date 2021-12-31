ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ritzville, WA

Person killed in Ritzville house fire

By Olivia Roberts
 1 day ago

RITZVILLE, Wash. — A person was killed in a house fire on E Wellsandt Rd off Highway 395 Friday morning.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the Adams County Fire Department responded to the fire about 5 a.m.

Once they were able to control the fire, fire crews found a body in the debris inside the house.

It’s not clear how the fire started. Adams County Sheriff’s Detective, Deputies, Adams County Fire Marshal and Washington State Patrol Crime Lab Response Team are  investigating.

The name of the person killed will not be released until they are properly identified and next of kin is notified.

