Holiday gift returns expected to cost retailers more than usual

NATIONAL (WEHT) – Holiday gift returns are expected to cost retailers nearly 60 percent more this year than they did in 2020, and that cost will likely get passed onto consumers through an increase in prices.

Analysts say worker shortages and supply chain problems will make it more difficult and more costly for companies to process returns and quickly get items back on virtual shelves before they’re marked down.

On average, about 30 percent of items purchased online will be returned.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).