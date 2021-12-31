ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC says no to all cruises

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZsWp_0da0vISu00

NATIONAL (WEHT) – Vaccinated or not, the CDC says to avoid going onto cruise ships.

The CDC was investigating dozens cruise ships due to COVID, and now the agency says not to board one regardless of your vaccination status. The CDC is saying due to onboard outbreaks fueled by omicron, everyone must stay off the ships.

The Cruise Lines International Association said it was disappointed with the new recommendations, claiming that the industry was singled out despite the fact it follows stricter health protocols than other travel sectors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Avoid cruise travel as Omicron cases surge, says U.S. CDC

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said people should avoid traveling on cruise ships regardless of their vaccination status, as daily COVID-19 cases in the country climb to record highs due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The move delivers another blow to the...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cruise Ship#Cruise Industry#Weather#Covid#Omicron#Eyewitness News
Axios

Omicron brings calls to pause cruise ships again

Cruise lines are facing pressure to temporarily cease sailing as they grapple with the worst COVID outbreaks since they resumed trips in the summer. Driving the news: The CDC on Thursday said all travelers should avoid cruises, no matter their vaccination status. Why it matters: Cruise lines could be plunged...
INDUSTRY
Marietta Daily Journal

COVID-19 spreads to 89 cruise ships, prompting CDC investigations

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection identified 89 cruise ships with Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, nearly all of which have met the threshold for a formal investigation. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal urged cruise companies and health agencies to stop ships from sailing, saying they are “repeating recent history...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisefever.net

CDC Moves Cruises to Level 4 and Advises Against Cruise Ship Travel

The CDC has updated the COVID-19 Travel Health Notice Level for cruises to Level 4 and is now advising against all cruise ship travel. The CDC now says to avoid all cruise travel regardless of vaccination status. They moved cruises to Level 4 earlier today (December 30, 2021) due to the increases in cases of the Omicron variant.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
click orlando

Citing omicron surge, CDC advises against taking cruises even if vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its travel health notice regarding COVID-19 and cruise ships Thursday, warning against cruise travel regardless of vaccination status. The CDC said that the threat of contracting or spreading the virus on cruise ships is now at its highest level — level four...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cheddar News

Cruise Ships Remain Hotspots of COVID Infections Amid Latest Surge

Travel expert Francesca Page joined Cheddar's Baker Machado to break down how the omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge of cases on cruise ships is impacting the industry, as the CDC is actively monitoring at least 92 ships for outbreaks. Page also talked about the upcoming expiration of the CDC's conditional sailing order mandating mask-wearing and addressed passenger concerns. "Everyone is asking, financially, should I cancel my cruise should COVID surges keep going, which it looks they are, and to a large degree I think that decision is very personal and is based on one's own risk tolerance," she said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sun-Journal

CDC tells even vaccinated people to avoid cruise ships

Shares of cruise operators fell after U.S. health officials said travelers should avoid them even if they’re vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised its travel alert on cruise ships Thursday to the highest-risk level, saying COVID-19 spreads easily between people aboard in close quarters. Even people who are fully vaccinated may be at risk of getting and spreading the virus, the agency said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
disneydining.com

All Four Disney Cruise Ships Are Being Investigated By CDC For COVID Numbers

Over the past few weeks, the Omicron variant has taken hold in not only the United States but around the world. The new variant is highly transmissible, and those who have been both vaccinated and boosted have found themselves also becoming infected — although almost all of those cases seem to be mild. One place where a virus like COVID can thrive is on cruise ships, and many of them have been experiencing a drastic increase in positivity rates, with some being unable to dock at ports due to the number of positive cases on board. The island of St. Thomas has even told cruise ship Guests that they may not disembark when they reach the island as St. Thomas officials try to stop the spread of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gephardt Daily

CDC recommends travelers avoid cruise ships amid COVID-19 increase

Dec. 30 (UPI) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended that people avoid travel by cruise ship amid increasing cases of COVID-19. The CDC increased its health notice level for cruise ships to “Level 4: Very High Level of COVID-19,” its highest category. The bulletin released Thursday said vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers should steer clear of cruise ships, several of which have reported COVID-19 outbreaks in recent weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Is It Safe To Go On A Cruise Right Now? ‘It’s A Calculated Risk,’ Travel Expert Says

BOSTON (CBS) — The CDC said Thursday that all travelers should avoid cruises no matter their vaccination status, as the Omicron variant spreads and several ships report dozens of COVID-19 cases on board. So should anyone with an upcoming cruise vacation, or those looking to book one, change their plans? CBS News senior travel adviser Peter Greenberg says everyone needs to weigh their own health risks. “This is an individual decision based on your own personal medical history, what your own physician tells you and what your family tells you. It also depends on whether or not you’re vaccinated,” he told WBZ-TV....
TRAVEL
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy