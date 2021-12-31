Buccaneers activate star WR Mike Evans from reserve/COVID-19 list

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Evans will still have to overcome the nagging hamstring injury which he suffered in the team's 9-0 loss to the New Orleans in Week 15 to suit up against New York. If Evans isn't fully healthy, the Bucs could elect to sit No. 13 against the 4-11 Jets, as Tampa Bay has already clinched the NFC South division.

Evans returned to practice on Thursday. Leading receiver Chris Godwin is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL and sprained MCL, while leading rusher Leonard Fournette is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is also dealing with an ankle injury, but still "has a chance" to play on Sunday.

The Buccaneers are currently the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoff picture, though, and tied with the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams at 11-4. All three teams trail the 12-3 Green Bay Packers in the race for the top spot and are just one game ahead of the 10-5 Arizona Cardinals.