Economy

New Owners, Newer Logo for Peter Pan Seafood

akbizmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year after new owners acquired Peter Pan Seafood Co., the 123-year old company is getting an update to its brand identity. After a banner first year, Peter Pan leaders are looking to the future, and they’re doing it with a new look. The company has unveiled a new logo that...

www.akbizmag.com

