Southern California certainly saw significant rainfall during the last week of 2021.

Here are the rain totals from the latest storm: (The totals are from the last three days combined)

Woodland Hills: 7.37 inches

Newhall: 5.59 inches

Hawthorne: 4.66 inches

Chatsworth: 4.58 inches

Downtown L.A.: 4.31 inches

Ventura: 2.82 inches

So has all this rain made an impact on the drought? Maps recently released by the U.S. Drought Monitor show a dramatic improvement in conditions across California following the recent series of storms, but officials still cautioned that the state needs "much more" rain and snow.