UPDATE: 2 in custody following police investigation at Dayton apartment complex

Southshore Drive Investigation

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 5:15 p.m.:

Two people have been taken into custody following a police investigation at a Dayton apartment complex, according to Regional Dispatch.

Dispatchers said police were initially called out to the 3700 block of Southshore Drive after a caller reported being shot at Friday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported.

INITIAL REPORT:

A police investigation is underway at a Dayton apartment complex Friday afternoon.

Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed crews are responding to the 3700 block of Southshore Drive.

According to initial emergency scanners traffic, police were dispatched to respond to reports of shots fired at an apartment.

Dispatch records indicate SWAT officers were requested to respond to the scene.

News Center 7 crew reports seeing a large police presence responding.

