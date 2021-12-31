ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City's New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square going forward

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York City is set to ring in the new year with its Times Square New Year's Eve celebration on Friday amid surging COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant. The city's Times Square New Year's Eve celebration is going forward, though it will be scaled back. The outdoor event featuring...

theweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Watch the Times Square ball drop as NYC rings in 2022

NEW YORK — New York City’s annual New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square comes Friday night just as the year prior began, with the pandemic clouding an already uncertain future. New York revived its annual, iconic New Year’s Eve celebration after foregoing a public event...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
SFGate

Andy Cohen Went on a Tipsy New Year’s Eve Rant About Outgoing NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: ‘Sayonara, Sucka!’

Andy Cohen amped up his notoriously boozy New Year’s Eve special with a rant against outgoing New York City mayor Bill de Blasio. Cohen cohosted his annual Dec. 31 CNN special “Live From Times Square: New Year’s Eve with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen,” and while referencing the changing of the guard as Eric Adams was sworn in as the new NYC mayor, Cohen went off as his BFF Cooper tried to slow him down.
ENTERTAINMENT
NBC New York

First Baby of 2022 in New York City Born at Stroke of Midnight

New York City welcomed its first new baby at the stroke of midnight. Leyla Gessel Tzunun Garcia arrived weighing 7 pounds 6.3 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches long. Her parents are Irma Garcia and German Tzunun of Brooklyn. NYC Health + Hospitals said the newborn Brooklynite was born at Coney...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Dick Clark
CBS New York

Are New Year’s Eve Traditions A Thing Of The Past Because Of The Pandemic?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Whether you’re staying home or heading out, many of us have longstanding traditions for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. CBS2’s Nick Caloway went to find out if the pandemic is affecting those traditions. A world away from the bright lights of Times Square, Caloway found people in Union Square preparing for a more subdued celebration. “We stay in and we have hot chocolate,” said East Harlem resident Krissy Fantasia. “And pizza,” said Isabella Rourke. “Soul food, sometimes. One of the old soul food dishes. I’ve got to change it around, and see how creative I’m going to be with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC’s first baby of 2022 born at midnight in Brooklyn hospital

BROOKLYN – A baby girl born as the clock struck 12 a.m. on New Year’s Day became New York City’s public health system’s first baby of 2022. Leyla Gessel Tzunun Garcia was born at exactly 12 a.m. NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island, according to the city’s public health system. Leyla, who weighed in at 7 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Eric Adams becomes NYC’s 110th mayor amid Times Square party and COVID surge: ‘New York is back’

Let the grind begin. Eric Adams was sworn in as the city’s 110th mayor in Times Square early Saturday — and he’s taking the helm amid an aggressively resurging pandemic with a long policy to-do list and a vow to turn the tide on decades of government “dysfunction.” Adams, whose campaign mantra was “stay focused, no distractions and grind,” is the second Black mayor in Big Apple history. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times Square#New York City Council#New York City Mayor#Omicron#Nbc#Covid#The New York Times#Ll Cool J#Americans#Cnn
AFP

New York prepares for muted year-end party

New Yorkers prepared Friday to welcome the new year in Times Square, with the famous ball drop and floating confetti, although in scaled-back fashion due to the pandemic. Revelers started gathering in Times Square in the afternoon for the time-honored festivities of watching a glass ball drop at the stroke of midnight, with the release of loads and loads of confetti.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
AFP

'A dream': New York rings in 2022 in the shadow of Covid

The city that never sleeps rang in the new year with a scaled-down ceremony in Times Square Friday night, marking 2022 with its famous ball drop and confetti. Times Square was also host to political theater Friday night with the transfer of power just after midnight from de Blasio to Eric Adams, a former policeman elected in November on a platform of fighting crime and socio-economic inequalities in the city.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

LL Cool J Tests Positive For COVID-19, Cancels New Year’s Eve Performance

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After testing positive for COVID-19, hip-hop singer LL Cool J has canceled his performance in “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022.” The actor and rapper were expected to perform from Times Square in New York before midnight on Friday. “We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!” LL Cool J said in a statement to Variety.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

New Year’s Eve Street Closures Take Effect In Midtown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Street closures are in effect for a significant chunk of midtown Manhattan as NYPD ramps up security before tonight’s New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square. Traffic is prohibited from 38th Street to 59th between 5th Avenue and 9th. Entrances at two Times Square subway stations are closed. The crowd at Times Square will be smaller than usual, but security will be extensive, as in year’s past. Uniformed and plainclothes police officers will be among the revelers. Radiation detectors and thousands of surveillance cameras are among the tools the NYPD is using to safeguard the event. “Including, but not limited to, magnetometers, explosive trace detection machines, heavy weapons and explosive detection canines,” said NYPD Assistant Chief of Counterterrorism Martine Materasso. “We’re in good shape, not just for here, but for all five corners of New York City to make sure we have enough officers on the street,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. Mayor-elect Eric Adams will be sworn-in as New York City’s 110th mayor in Times Square after the ball drops. CBSN New York will have live coverage of the swearing-in ceremony.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy