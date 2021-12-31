ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

AFD rescues driver stuck in vehicle after crash

By Grace Reader
KXAN
KXAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04TACB_0da0ssyl00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin firefighters say they have successfully rescued a driver from their crushed vehicle at E. Oltorf and Wickersham, near the High Point Village and Treehouse Apartment complexes, after a crash.

The Austin Fire Department said there are only minor injuries reported as a result of the accident. The driver was transported to the hospital.

A photo posted by the department shows a large chunk of the intersection blocked off by first responders. Crews have since cleared the scene, according to an ATCEMS post on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Afd#Atcems#Nexstar Media Inc
KXAN

Shelter-in-place lifted, person in custody after Pflugerville SWAT situation

Police were called to the scene in the 21300 block of Byerly Turk Drive at 7:34 a.m. That's east of State Highway 130 and south of County Road 138. Initially, there were three other people in the home as well as the person with a weapon, but police said they were able to get those people out. After that, the person with a weapon became "non-compliant and refused to exit," police said.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KXAN

Nearly 1K homes destroyed in Colorado wildfire, official says

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle also said Saturday that investigators are still trying to find the cause of the blaze that erupted Thursday. Officials had previously estimated that at least 500 homes — and possibly 1,000 — were destroyed. They also announced earlier Saturday that two people were missing.
COLORADO STATE
KXAN

KXAN

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy