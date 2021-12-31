AFD rescues driver stuck in vehicle after crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin firefighters say they have successfully rescued a driver from their crushed vehicle at E. Oltorf and Wickersham, near the High Point Village and Treehouse Apartment complexes, after a crash.

The Austin Fire Department said there are only minor injuries reported as a result of the accident. The driver was transported to the hospital.

A photo posted by the department shows a large chunk of the intersection blocked off by first responders. Crews have since cleared the scene, according to an ATCEMS post on Twitter.

