Key Points: Wizards Demolish Cavaliers on Bradley Beal Bobblehead Night

Bradley Beal returned from a three-game absence to lead the Wizards to a 110-93 blowout victory over the Cavaliers, scoring 29 points and dishing out 10 assists (both game-highs).

“It was good to be back around the guys and be able to see that they know what we can bring and they know how the energy changes when we’re around,” Beal told FortyEightMinutes and other media after the contest. “It was a good feeling to have, and it was definitely a good win.”

While it was Beal’s bobblehead night, the contest wasn’t just about him; Washington got a contributions from many members of the supporting cast.

More Wizards Contributions

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (28 minutes) returned to the lineup as well and accumulated 12 points, two rebounds, and four assists. All of Caldwell-Pope’s points came on triples (4-for-6); he has now recorded seven games this season with at least four three-point field goals, per the Wizards PR team.

(28 minutes) returned to the lineup as well and accumulated 12 points, two rebounds, and four assists. All of Caldwell-Pope’s points came on triples (4-for-6); he has now recorded seven games this season with at least four three-point field goals, per the Wizards PR team. New Wiz guard Brad Wanamaker (27 minutes) had seven points, seven assists, and five rebounds in his debut. Wanamaker is expected to play a significant role over the next few games with Spencer Dinwiddie in the health and safety protocols.

(27 minutes) had seven points, seven assists, and five rebounds in his debut. Wanamaker is expected to play a significant role over the next few games with in the health and safety protocols. Kyle Kuzma (34 minutes) had a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds (his 11th double-double of the season).

(34 minutes) had a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds (his 11th double-double of the season). Daniel Gafford (32 minutes) shined with Montrezl Harrell in the protocols. He had 11 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks during his efficient night (5-of-6 from the field).

More Wizards-Cavaliers Notes

Washington was a 4-point favorite entering the game (per ESPN ), covering easily.

For the Cavaliers, the bright spot was Kevin Love , who scored 24 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field while also pulling down 11 rebounds.

