ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Gold ends at 6-week high Friday but can't avoid sharpest annual decline since 2015

By Mark Decambre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0da0sdz600
By Marketwatch
MARKET PULSE

Gold futures closed solidly higher Friday in 2021's final session, but the precious metal still registered the steepest annual drop since 2015 as investor appetite for the traditional safe-haven asset sagged. The precious metal advanced in the final week, month and quarter of the year but it wasn't sufficient to help avoid closing in negative territory and registering the sharpest yearly drop, down 3.6%, since the metal ended down 10% in 2015. February gold (GCG22) (GC00) rose $14.50, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,828.60 an ounce, easily marking the loftiest settlement since Nov. 19.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Stocks end lower Friday, with S&P 500 still booking 26.9% annual gain for 2021

Stocks ended modestly lower on New Year's Eve, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing its grip on slight gains late in the year's final session. The blue-chip index shed about 60 points Friday, or 0.2%, to end near 36,338, still enough to solidify a 1.1% weekly gain, 5.4% advance for December and a quarterly climb of 7.4%. For the year, the Dow rose a robust 18.7%. That compares with the S&P 500 index gaining 26.9% on the year, after also ended Friday's session lower by about 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite Index booked a 21.4% gain for 2021, while closing down 0.6% Friday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Xcel Energy's stock leads utilities sector in losses as about 15,000 Colorado customers remain without power

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. slumped 1.4% in midday trading Friday, and was the biggest decliner among the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF's components. The company said it has restored service for about 80% of its customers that lost power as a result of the "extremely high winds and wildfires" in Colorado. The company said about 15,000 customers remain without power, which suggests about 75,000 customers had lost power. The company said it currently has about 350 employees and contractors working to restore power. Xcel's stock has now gained 0.9% this year, while the S&P's utilities sector ETF has gained 13.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 27.1%.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precious Metal
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market trades at the flat line but aims for gains Friday morning, in final trading session of 2021

U.S. stock indexes on Friday were little changed but edging slightly higher, in the final trading day of 2021, with risk appetite waning on New Year's Eve. With most European markets closed or shutting down early on Friday, trading is expected to be thin in U.S. markets too as investors close out a good year for global equities with economies recovering from the global pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.1% higher at 36,423, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% to 4,784, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.2% higher at 15,774.
STOCKS
Financial World

US Dollar logs best annual gain since 2015

The American Dollar had dipped against most major and emerging market currencies in final day of 2021, however, the US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies had notched a 7.0 per cent in yearly gains as investors’ bet on a hawkish turnaround in US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy since Q3, 2021 alongside the US Fed’s December 14-15 policy meet that had signalled at least three rate hikes each in 2022 and 2023, had helped the greenback post its strongest annual gain since 2015.
MARKETS
Financial World

Gold clocks yearly drop amid steep lack in safe-haven appeal

On Friday, the precious yellow metal gold prices had marked off their worst yearly declines since 2015, mostly heaved down by a year-end resurgence in US Dollar allure as the bullion appeared to have lost its safe-haven appeal amid growing appetite for riskier assets despite a robust build-up in price pressures.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Oracle's stock falls toward record-long losing streak in wake of Cerner buyout deal

Shares of Oracle Corp. slipped 0.3% in afternoon trading Friday, putting them on track to extend their losing streak to 11 sessions. That would be the longest such streak since Oracle went public in March 1986, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The database giant's stock has now tumbled 15.3% since it last gained ground, when it rose 3.8% on Dec. 15 to close at a record $103.65. Highlighting the losing streak was the 11.2% drop in two days to Dec. 20, after The Wall Street Journal reported, and Oracle confirmed, that it agreed to buy medical-records company Cerner Corp. in a deal valued at $28.3 billion. Despite the record-long losing streak, Oracle's stock has still run up 35.7% this year, while the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF has climbed 34.1% and the S&P 500 has advanced 27.3%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Nutriband stock more than doubles in very active trading after a full patent was issued in South Korea

Shares of Nutriband Inc. rocketed 126.6% in very active trading Friday morning, after the developer of a fentanyl abuse deterrent patch said it was issued a full patent in South Korea for its lead technology Aversa. Volume spiked to 31.8 million shares, compared with the full-day average of roughly 55,300 shares, and enough to make the stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges. The stock has already been halted once for volatility since the opening bell. The company said the patent, issued by the Korean Intellectual Property Office, underpins Aversa, which uses taste aversion to address primary routes of abuse for opioid based transdermal patches. Despite the stock's more than doubling Friday, it was still down 40.9% this year, while the S&P 500 has climbed 27.2%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Gold, Inflation Divorce Hands Bullion Bulls Biggest Annual Loss Since 2015

Investing.com - It might have been an overwhelming year for inflation but it was certainly an underwhelming one for gold, one of the most popular hedge against price pressures known to investors. With readings for the U.S. Consumer Price Index and the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge — the core...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures resume rise Thursday to deepen finish above key price at $1,800/oz.

Gold futures on Thursday finished higher, pivoting upward despite gains in the U.S. dollar and a rally in stocks that took the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 to intraday records, amid a continued downshift in omicron concerns. A retreat in Treasury yields limited the early downward tug for bullion and investors stepped in as the session progressed to deepen the commodity's climb above a psychologically significant price at $1,800. February gold traded $8.30, or 0.5%, higher to settle at $1,814.10 an ounce.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil's 7-session rally helps to deepen climb to highs not seen since late November

U.S. oil futures end higher Thursday, with crude turning positive intraday as fading omicron concerns and signs of strong uptake of energy-related assets helped to support year-end buying. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery traded 43 cents, or 0.6%, higher to end at $76.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after the U.S. benchmark rose 0.8% on Wednesday. The current streak of gains is the longest since an eight-session rally ended Feb. 10, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Market timer McClellan sees sharp stock-market selloff 'beginning imminently'

Market timer Tom McClellan, publisher of the McClellan Market Report, warned of a "sharp drop" in the stock market "beginning imminently" and continuing for a couple of weeks into January. Among reasons for his view, chart signals suggest the recent rally in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 to record highs appears to reflect a "blowoff exhaustion"; negative divergence in the advance-decline line, which showed most stocks were declining while the indexes rose; and the fact that the annual seasonal pattern shows a tendency for the Dow to fall during the first two to three weeks...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

66K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy