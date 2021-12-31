ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Watch The 2022 Rose Bowl Parade

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0t3w_0da0sc6N00

LeVar Burton will serve as grand marshal of the 2022 Tournament of Roses on January 1, 2022, with the festivities beginning in Pasadena at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET.

The parade, with the theme “Dream. Believe. Achieve,” marks the event’s return to Pasadena following last year’s cancellation by the Tournament of Roses Association due to the Covid pandemic. A pre-taped special aired last New Year’s Day.

In addition to Burton, this year’s parade will feature LeAnn Rimes, who will kick off the event with a specially-written Rose Parade song “Throw My Arms Around the World,” and, as the grand finale performance, CMA new artist of the year Jimmie Allen.

Other performers include Laine Hardy, Hot 8 Brass Band and the traditional line-up of high school and college marching bands and floats.

The parade precedes the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes, who face each other at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET at Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, CA. The game will air on ESPN as well as ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes.

See the complete parade line-up here .

Live coverage of the parade can be watched on Los Angeles’ KTLA (Channel 5), ABC, NBC, Univision, RDF-TV and Hallmark Drama Channel. The KTLA coverage begins at 4 a.m. PT with retrospective footage, previews and a countdown to the parade. Leeza Gibbons, Mark Steines and Micah Ohlman host the KTLA parade coverage.

NBC’s coverage will be hosted by Chrissy Metz and Mario Lopez, while Migbellis Castellanos, Yarel Ramos and Luis Sandoval host Univision’s Spanish-language coverage. ABC’s coverage will be hosted by Hannah Storm, Jay Harris and John Naber.

Cable and satellite subscribers can stream the parade on the platforms of the broadcast channels.

For international viewers, the Rose Parade airs live in Armenia, the Caribbean, Latin America and on American Forces Network. Outlets west of the International Dateline may schedule the broadcast in their time zone, or later in the year.

