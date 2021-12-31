ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Baby found safe; police still looking for mom in video

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 1 day ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Officers have located the Chesterfield infant seen in a disturbing video posted to social media, but are still looking for the boy's mother, authorities said Friday afternoon.

Chesterfield Police were called Wednesday around 4 p.m. about a video circulating on social media showing a woman shaking and roughly handling an infant.

That woman was later identified as 20-year-old Astrid Sanchez Diaz and the baby was identified as her four-month-old son, officers said.

"Sanchez Diaz appears to be making threats to the child's father as she is assaulting their child," police added.

Chesterfield County Police

After asking for the public's help locating the pair Thursday, police said they found the baby, who they said was safe. However, police said have not yet found Sanchez Diaz.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

