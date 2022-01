Last year we had a pandemic. This year we had an insurrection. And a pandemic. Sigh. Not unlike last year, much of D.C. politics this year was shaped and roiled by the on-again, off-again nature of the COVID-19 pandemic. We had an indoor mask mandate until we didn’t, and then we had it again until we didn’t, and now we have it once again. The vaccine rollout was, well, technologically challenged. City officials touted a recovery, fueled by more than $2.5 billion in federal funding. Schools reopened; but now many are going virtual again, and many parents wonder if they should be going back in person come January. And the D.C. Council ticked off yet another year of operating fully virtually.

