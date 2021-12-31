ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The STRAT one of several launchpads for iconic fireworks show over Las Vegas

By Hector Mejia
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tonight, fireworks will shoot from the rooftops of eight Las Vegas hotels, from Mandalay Bay to the Strat.

The midnight show will last eight minutes.

So many preparations still underway right now as the city gears up to welcome in 2022.

The STRAT is one of the launching pads for tonight’s show.

This will be one of the epicenters of tonight’s festivities.

It’s taking several agencies, 1,400 police officers plus the Nevada National Guard.

The indoor Skypod here at the STRAT is hosting its own watching party starting at 9 p.m.

Skylar Dice, vice president and assistant general manager at the STRAT, said the safety of guests and team members is a priority.

A “great viewing experience” at The STRAT at the 108 level will be a highlight, Dice said.

We got a behind-the-scenes tour at what it takes to put on “America’s Party” tonight.

It’s all choreographed from eight locations.

This video is at Planet Hollywood’s rooftop

Fireworks by Grucci is coordinating an 8-minute performance called “Deuces Wild.”

It takes more than 11,000 electrical circuits to power the fireworks.. the lights, colors and sound effects.

If crowds aren’t your thing, you can watch the countdown from the comfort of your own home.

We’ll have a special that starts a few minutes before 9 p-m with a celebration across 4 different time zones.

And once the party is over, crews will begin removing an anticipated 10-12 tons of trash before the Strip reopens.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

New Year’s Eve weather brings windy conditions across Las Vegas valley

Gusty winds for New Year's Eve as a cold front pushes through just before midnight. Gusts could peak up to 30 mph and may exceed that in a few neighborhoods. Wind Chill with those winds will feel more like the 30s later in the evening with more breezes for Saturday. The weekend will be one of the coldest of the season as highs won't even reach 50, but lows will dip below freezing for many neighborhoods by Sunday morning.
