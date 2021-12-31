ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

Former Forsyth County deputy charged with assault on a female, sheriff says; ‘we will pursue truth and justice no matter who it affects’

By Emily Mikkelsen
 1 day ago

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A former sheriff’s deputy has been arrested.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Damian McPherson, 29, of Mocksville, was arrested and charged with assault on a female by David County Sheriff’s Office.

McPherson had been working for Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office since 2018. He was a deputy sheriff assigned to the detention services bureau.

Daniel Damian McPherson

According to deputies, McPherson was arrested after deputies responded to an address on Whitney Road in Mocksville for a domestic assault call. McPherson had left the scene by the time deputies arrived.

The victim reported that McPherson physically assaulted them and a warrant was issued for his arrested. He was located on Salisbury Road in Mocksville.

McPherson is no longer employed with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and remains in the custody of Davie County Sheriff’s Office.

“We will pursue truth and justice no matter what or who it affects. We continue to stand on what is moral, what is legal, and what is right – even when it impacts an FCSO staff member. We are a law-abiding law-enforcement agency and will continue to conduct ourselves with integrity and transparency,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. said in a statement.

McPherson is being held in the Davie County Detention Center on a domestic violence hold.

Fight between two brothers leaves one dead, another injured

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A family dispute between two brothers leaves a 25-year-old man dead, and another injured during a New Years Day shooting in Opelika Investigators say at approximately 1:13 PM Opelika dispatch received a call regarding a shooting in the 600 Block of Edmon Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from […]
Greene County man facing charges for robbing store, sheriff says

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – A Greene County man is facing charges after officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said he robbed a Family Dollar store on Thursday. Sheriff Lemmie Smith says that around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, a man entered the store armed with a knife and demanding money. The man took off on […]
