Buccaneers Activate DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches From COVID-19 List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, the team announced.

Nuñez-Roches and rookie wide receiver/returner Jaelon Darden were placed on the COVID-19 list last Thursday and missed the Buccaneers' Week 16 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. Darden has yet to be activated from the list, and neither has wide receiver Mike Evans or cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting after each player landed on the list this week.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman was activated from the list on Monday.

In 14 appearances this season, including one start, Nuñez-Roches has tallied 13 tackles and three tackles for loss as a rotational contributor on the Buccaneers' defensive line.

