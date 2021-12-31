Fire chief pulls dog from burning Washington County, Va. home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A local fire chief rescued a dog from a house fire in Washington County, Virginia Thursday night.

According to Washington County Fire/Rescue Chief Chuck Harosky, crews were called to the 24000 block of Highpoint Road at 8:03 p.m.

Harosky told News Channel 11 that he was the first to arrive at the scene, and flames were already engulfing a large portion of the home. The residents of the home told Harosky they were all outside, but their dog was still inside.

After breaking a window, Harosky said he was able to rescue the dog and pull him out of the building.

Crews extinguished the fire, but the house was destroyed. According to Harosky, the cause of the fire is not known, but it is not considered to be suspicious.

Other responding and supporting agencies included:

Green Spring Volunteer Fire & Rescue

Bristol Virginia Fire Department

Goodson Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Department

Fire crews cleared the scene near midnight. No injuries were reported, Harosky said.

