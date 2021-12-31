ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, VA

Fire chief pulls dog from burning Washington County, Va. home

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VFBlg_0da0rQQK00

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A local fire chief rescued a dog from a house fire in Washington County, Virginia Thursday night.

According to Washington County Fire/Rescue Chief Chuck Harosky, crews were called to the 24000 block of Highpoint Road at 8:03 p.m.

Virginia State Police identify woman killed in Lee County fire

Harosky told News Channel 11 that he was the first to arrive at the scene, and flames were already engulfing a large portion of the home. The residents of the home told Harosky they were all outside, but their dog was still inside.

After breaking a window, Harosky said he was able to rescue the dog and pull him out of the building.

Crews extinguished the fire, but the house was destroyed. According to Harosky, the cause of the fire is not known, but it is not considered to be suspicious.

Southwest Virginia lawmakers weigh in on Hurley recovery efforts & hopes for 2022

Other responding and supporting agencies included:

  • Green Spring Volunteer Fire & Rescue
  • Bristol Virginia Fire Department
  • Goodson Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Department

Fire crews cleared the scene near midnight. No injuries were reported, Harosky said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lee County, VA
City
Washington, VA
County
Washington County, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Lee County, VA
Government
City
Hurley, VA
WJHL

Virginia State Police identify woman killed in Lee County fire

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The victim of a fatal mobile home fire in Lee County has been identified. Virginia State Police (VSP) report fire crews were called to the fire on Cavalier Road in Jasper community on Dec. 3, and a body was found inside the burned home. On Friday, VSP identified the victim […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Home#House Fire#Volunteer Fire Department#News Channel 11#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WJHL

U.S. Forest Service: Lost Cove Fire remains at 1,000 acres with 60% contained

NEBO, N.C. (WJHL) — The United States Forest Service on Thursday provided an update on a wildfire that has been ravaging an area near Grandfather Mountain since last weekend. Rainfall overnight helped to extinguish some flames, with the fire 60% contained, but the 0.2 inches of rain was not enough to extinguish the now 1,000-acre […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJHL

Virginia laws going into effect Jan. 1, 2022

Virginia is entering a new year and with that new year comes new laws. Many of the laws passed by the General Assembly and approved by Gov. Ralph Northam in 2021 have already gone into effect but some don't start until New Year's Day.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

A Northeast Tennessee tradition: ‘First Footing’ for the new year

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some started the new year engaging in an annual tradition known as the ‘First Footing.’ The ‘First Footing’ took place Saturday at the Historic John and Landon Carter Mansion in Elizabethton. The mansion is the oldest frame house in Tennessee and is an important landmark in Carter County, according to Park […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

WJHL

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy