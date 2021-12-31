ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

As virus surges, Michigan State to start spring semester with most classes held remotely

By Ken Palmer, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 1 day ago

EAST LANSING – Michigan State University plans to start the spring semester by holding most classes online as the state wrestles with another surge of COVID-19 cases.

MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. announced the decision in an open letter on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tHWve_0da0qq8t00

"Given this intense surge in cases, we now feel the best decision for our campus is to start classes primarily remotely on Jan. 10 and for at least the first three weeks of the semester," Stanley wrote.

Residence halls will be open next week for anyone who wants to move back in, and food will be served in the dining halls, he said. The library and IM facilities also will remain open.

Otherwise, it's okay for students to remain off campus while attending classes remotely, he said.

The announcement comes as the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly throughout Michigan and the rest of the nation, partly driven by the more transmissible omicron variant. The delta variant is still spreading, as well, officials said.

The state on Wednesday reported case counts that far exceeded its previous highs. The two-day average of nearly 13,000 cases per day were nearly a third higher than the previous peak more than a year ago.

Coronavirus hospitalizations were below recent peaks but remained high. The state has been averaging more than 100 COVID-19-related deaths per day, with the pandemic death toll at around 27,000 as of Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32rpPN_0da0qq8t00

Updated case and death numbers will not be reported on Friday because of the holiday, state officials said.

At MSU, most classes will be taught remotely for at least the start of the semester, although some labs and professional programs will continue to meet in person, Stanley said.

Instructors will provide more details over the coming weeks, he said. Staff can reach out to their college's leadership or the provost's office if they have questions about moving to remote learning, he added.

"I realize that students prefer to be in person, and so do I," Stanley said in the letter. "But it is important that we do so in a safe manner. Starting the semester remotely and de-densifying campus in the coming weeks can be a solution to slowing the spread of the virus."

MSU officials will continue to review case numbers and trends to determine any further protective measures, he said.

Stanley said supervisors should consider allowing staff to work remotely where possible, and employees who continue to work in person should follow best practices to limit the spread of the virus.

More: Ingham County case of omicron confirmed at MSU; university mandates COVID-19 boosters

More: MSU Health Care to open COVID-19 testing site at Spartan Stadium on Wednesday

More: Where to get a COVID-19 test in Greater Lansing amid Michigan's latest surge

Employees and students who are required to take part in the Early Detection Program must resume testing upon arriving back to the East Lansing area.

MSU is among several Michigan universities mandating COVID-19 booster shots ahead of the spring semester.

Stanley urged students, faculty and staff to watch the university's website for the latest information on vaccines and requirements.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: As virus surges, Michigan State to start spring semester with most classes held remotely

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Education
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
East Lansing, MI
Health
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Im Facilities
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

559
Followers
366
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy