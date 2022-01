Gold Line Resources Ltd. [GLDL-TSXV; TLLZF-OTCQB] reported initial results from its maiden drill program at its Paubacken project in Sweden. Five widely spaced reconnaissance drill holes were completed at Paubacken for a total of 670 metres in October and November 2021. Data from three of the five holes have been received, and the company is excited to report an intercept of 22.5 metres core length averaging 2.40 g/t gold, including a higher grade zone of 9.5 metres averaging 4.6 g/t gold beginning at 46.5 metres in drillhole (DH) PAU21003. The company is awaiting results from the remaining drillholes, PAU21004 and PAU21005.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO