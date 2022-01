As we end 2021, we do so with one of North Carolina Central University (NCCU)’s esteemed Eagle alumni members becoming a Fallen Eagle. It is with profound sadness that I share news that alumnus and NBA Hall of Famer Sam Jones, ’57, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Alumnus Jones is heralded as one of the greatest NBA players of all-time, having played at NCCU from 1951-54 and 1956-57. He remains NCCU’s second-leading career scorer with 1,745 points in four seasons under head coaches John McLendon and Floyd Brown. He scored 668 field goals and 409 free throws, averaging 17.8 points per contest in 98 career collegiate games.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO