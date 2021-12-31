Today’s the day, Weber’s Superior Root Beer passed down to 5th generation

Weber's Superior Root Beer passed down to 5th generation

Five generations and one-long standing recipe, Tulsa's Weber's Superior Root Beer is not going anywhere.

Weber’s has been around since 1933, with it’s iconic orange building on Brookside near 41st. According to their website, Weber’s Superior Root Beer was the creation of Oscar “Weber” Bilby back in the late 1800′s. It’s that same 14 ingredient secret recipe still served today.

Weber’s posted these pictures showing the original mixing tank from the ‘30s. Current owner Rick Bilby says he is passing the business on to his daughter, who spent a lot of her childhood alongside him in the restaurant.

The pictures show him teaching his son-in-law Bryan the family recipe. Bilby says he plans to retire at the end of the year to spend more time with his grandkids. His daughter marks the 5th generation to take over the Brookside staple.

