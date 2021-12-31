ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Today’s the day, Weber’s Superior Root Beer passed down to 5th generation

By Ryan Beck, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4STFGl_0da0pdsT00
Weber's Superior Root Beer passed down to 5th generation

TULSA, Okla. — TULSA, Okla. — Five generations and one-long standing recipe, Tulsa’s Weber’s Superior Root Beer is not going anywhere.

Weber’s has been around since 1933, with it’s iconic orange building on Brookside near 41st. According to their website, Weber’s Superior Root Beer was the creation of Oscar “Weber” Bilby back in the late 1800′s. It’s that same 14 ingredient secret recipe still served today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yWrVC_0da0pdsT00
Weber's Superior Root Beer passed down to 5th generation

Weber’s posted these pictures showing the original mixing tank from the ‘30s. Current owner Rick Bilby says he is passing the business on to his daughter, who spent a lot of her childhood alongside him in the restaurant.

The pictures show him teaching his son-in-law Bryan the family recipe. Bilby says he plans to retire at the end of the year to spend more time with his grandkids. His daughter marks the 5th generation to take over the Brookside staple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32RvAR_0da0pdsT00
Weber's Superior Root Beer passed down to 5th generation

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing man with autism found safe

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have found a man with the mental capacity of a 6-year-old. Dillon Prows, 28, was last seen Friday around Eastgate Metroplex, 14002 East 21st Street. Prows, who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and around 135 pounds, was last seen wearing a Santa Claus...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
50K+
Followers
85K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy