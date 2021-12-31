ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Vado Ft. Lloyd Banks, Dave East “Respect The Jux”

By Paul “Big Homie” Duong
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVado wants his dues on “Respect The Jux”, his new collaboration with Lloyd Banks and Dave East. Backed by 6 Figure Digga’s soulful loop, the Street Heat-directed music video centers the three inside a sneaker warehouse asserting their dominance in the streets and rap game while a series of robberies take...

hotnewhiphop.com

Dave East Responds To Faizon Love Calling Him A "Fake Crip"

During an interview last year, actor Faizon Love ranted about gang culture and accused rapper Dave East of being a "fake crip". Many, including MC Eiht, felt his criticism was out of line at the time. A year later, Dave East has officially responded to his gang allegiances being questioned, telling the Smoke Champs hosts about the moment.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Sells to Warner Music Group

300 Entertainment has sold to Warner Music Group, the latest blockbuster deal in the music industry’s unprecedented shopping spree for music assets. The deal, which WMG announced Thursday, closes months of speculation and industry murmur over a potential 300 sale. The financial details of the deal aren’t immediately clear, but Bloomberg reported in October that 300 was seeking $400 million from a potential buyer for the label, while Billboard reported earlier this month that WMG was closing on the deal citing a similar figure. Warner, for its part, announced it had raised $535 million for acquisitions in November. Since Lyor Cohen —...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Millyz “Highbeams”

Millyz brings cuffing season in the latest music video off his Blanco 4 album. Directed by Dom Bruno, Millyz raps the highs and lows of a relationship while bunned up at the crib with his lady. Here, they canoodle on the couch, argue and fight before making up in the bedroom.
MUSIC
Vibe

Rick Ross Allegedly Paid $3 Million To Gangster Disciples

Rick Ross gave Larry Hoover one of his most notorious shout-outs on wax to date. However, Rozay allegedly had to fork over a large sum for invoking the Gangster Disciples founder’s name on his 2010 single. “B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast).” According to court documents, Gangster Disciples member Markell White alleges that Rozay coughed up $3 million to the Gangster Disciples following alleged threats from the gang. Crowned TV Courts says White spoke on the payment while testifying against fellow members of the Gangster Disciples. “From my understanding, [Rick Ross] ended up paying like $3 million,” White said in court. “The initial payment...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Dame Dash Says Kanye West Was the Only One at Roc-A-Fella to Give Him ‘Proper Respect’

Dame Dash says no one at Roc-A-Fella ever showed him “proper respect”—except for Kanye West. The hip-hop mogul made the claim in the latest episode of Bootleg Kev’s eponymous podcast, where he briefly discussed Ye’s explosive Drink Champs interview. During the extensive two-part sit down, Ye praised Dash as a “visionary” and even described him as the “original Black hipster.” Dash, who co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records alongside Jay-Z, was seemingly flattered by the compliment, but was hesitant to speak too much on the Donda artist.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

‘I’m So In Love!’ Lil Uzi Gifts Girlfriend JT A $300K McLaren 720S For Her Birthday, Rents Out Amusement Park

Some of us can’t even get a McChicken or Mcnugget from these men but our good sis JT got a brand new 2022 McLaren 720S from her boo Uzi!. City Girls rapper, JT, just celebrated her 29th birthday and her boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, made sure her day was very special. The birthday festivities started off with a simple birthday dinner then escalated from there. At dinner JT had a heartfelt card waiting on her with details of what to expect for her gift. Uzi had cute hand-drawn images on the card as well as a heart and rocket, indicating that she would now be able to jet off into the sunset. Inside the card was a pair of keys to her brand new whip waiting outside the restaurant!
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cyn Santana & Daniel Gibson Spark Romance Rumors On "Love & Hip Hop"

Love & Hip Hop fans are seeing an influx in news about the series now that the latest Family Reunion series is upon us. For this series, producers have once again brought together several characters from the Love & Hip Hop pantheon and put them all in one place as they address conflicts, rumors, and tense relationships.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim Throws Shade At Angela Yee For Bringing Up Nicki Minaj Beef

Nicki Minaj is a hot button subject of conversation and has been for over a decade. Since exploding onto the scene alongside Drake as the faces of Lil Wayne's YMCMB Cash Money sub-label in the early 2010's, Minaj has garnered a ton of publicity, and has been used as internet fodder by fans and media alike.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Rich Dollaz Says He Has Unfinished Business with Erica Mena

Erica Mena and Rich Dollaz had a messy breakup. “Love And Hip Hop New York” stars Rich Dollaz and Erica Mena have a lot of history. Years ago, they were in a romantic relationship. While they did have a lot of passion between them, they began to have tension once Rich agreed to help Erica with her music career. She recorded a song she felt really good about, but Rich would later pass the song on to Olivia Longott. Erica felt betrayed. She clashed with Rich and they had explosive arguments over the song. For Rich, it was just all about business. However, Erica felt Rich owed her some kind of loyalty since they were together.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Safaree Samuels & Erica Mena Fight, Cry Together On "Love & Hip Hop Family Reunion"

They may be engaged in an ongoing divorce, but Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena have reunited for the latest season of Love & Hip Hop: Family Reunion. For its second season, production is taking some of the most memorable figures on its famed franchise and putting them together for a family reunion-style get-together where they address their issues and attempt to find a resolution.
TV & VIDEOS
BET

Cardi B Defends Lil' Kim Against Bullying And Disrespect

Cardi B isn’t here for the online bullying of the “real f***ing legend” Kimberly Denise Jones, better known by her stage name, Lil’ Kim. It appears that many critics on social media aren’t taken by the Brooklyn native’s latest musical efforts, including a record she released earlier this month called “Big Santa Papi,” as part of Nick Cannon’s holiday film Miracles Across 125th Street. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Cannon would be assisting the veteran rapper in a more managerial sense for the next chapter of her career.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Angela Yee Responds To Lil Kim's Complaint Over Nicki Minaj Beef Post

It's unbelievable to think that The Breakfast Club is celebrating its 11 year anniversary. For over a decade, DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God, and Angela Yee have prompted viral discussions about all things pop culture, music, and politics—often making for controversial moments that have become staples in Hip Hop. Just as they were kicking off this celebration, a social media post made by Yee was met with ire from Lil Kim.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Swizz Beatz Is Frustrated With "Verzuz" Artists Charging "5x" More Than "Non Black Shows"

Another Verzuz is in the books now that Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's appearances have come and gone. Things were pretty tense leading into this Verzuz, and as we saw, the show kicked off with a bang after Bizzy Bone erupted on members of the Memphis collective. After a brief break, Verzuz officials were able to get things back on track, and soon, Bizzy even rejoined his groupmates and offered up an apology.
MUSIC

