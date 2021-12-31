ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona reports 7,720 more COVID cases, most in a year

By Associated Press
ABC 15 News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Arizona on Friday reported over 7,700 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, the most reported on a single day since January 2021....

www.abc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Seven U.S. states see COVID-19 cases TRIPLE over the past two weeks - including a 964% increase in Hawaii and a 238% jump in New York - as Omicron continues to ravage the nation

The U.S. is experiencing yet another winter Covid surge, with the situation expected to only worsen over in the weeks following the Christmas and New Years holidays. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is averaging 181,948 Covid cases every day, with that number set to increase in the coming days due to reporting lags during the holiday season. Nearly three out of every four cases, or 73 percent, are of the Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Florida sets record again with 77,848 newly reported cases; hospitalizations double in a week

Florida reported 77,848 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, busting the previous record set just one day earlier, and increased its total death count by 90, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The state’s 7-day average for new cases has more than doubled in a week, soaring to 36,781 on Wednesday. Some of Thursday’s newly reported cases were from the previous few days and ...
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is What It Costs To Retire in Arizona

A 2019 report from the Federal Reserve found that nearly one in every four American adults have no retirement savings. During the economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, that share has likely grown. Despite stimulus payments and enhanced unemployment benefits, millions of Americans have reduced retirement account contributions or stopped them entirely — […]
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Arizona hospital official: Avoid New Year's gatherings

PHOENIX —PHOENIX (AP) — The chief clinical officer of Arizona's largest health care system says the pandemic continues to strain hospitals statewide so Arizonans should avoid large New Year’s gatherings even if masked and fully vaccinated. Dr. Marjorie Bessel acknowledged that avoiding gatherings is difficult. But she said hospitals remain crowded, with exhausted clinical workers who have skipped gatherings in order to care for patients. The state's coronavirus dashboard on Tuesday reported 1,976 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, well under the over 7,600 reported Monday following reporting delays over the holiday weekend. Arizona on Tuesday also reported 162 virus deaths as the state’s pandemic fatality toll passed 24,000.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Florida cases continue to climb with 75,962 reported Friday; hospitalizations climb over 5,000

Florida reported 75,962 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, continuing a record-setting week that has also seen a steady increase in infected hospital patients, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The state’s 7-day average for new cases soared to 43,096 on Friday. Hospitalizations have also doubled over the past seven days, the steepest week-over-week increase of the ...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC 15 News

Dozens of Valley conventions still set for 2022 amid COVID spread

PHOENIX — Dozens of conventions are still scheduled to go on in the Valley despite the spread of COVID-19. Leaders at the Phoenix Convention Center said there are 66 conventions scheduled for 2022, and none of them have been canceled so far. Those events are estimated to bring 250,000 people to the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Arizona minimum wage going up to $12.80 an hour on Jan. 1

PHOENIX — Arizona’s minimum wage is set to increase from $12.15 an hour to $12.80 an hour on January 1 under a law approved by the state’s voters in 2016. This year’s increase is the second since the phased-in wage increases hit $12 an hour and automatic increases based on cost of living increases kicked in.
ARIZONA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Florida reports 56,865 new cases; positivity rate over 30% in parts of South Florida

Florida reported 56,865 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, continuing a record-setting week that has also seen a steady increase in infected hospital patients, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The state’s 7-day average for new cases soared to 46,527 on Saturday. CDC data shows that, as of Dec. 31, all of Florida’s 67 counties are considered at “high” risk of community ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland posts record 14,000 COVID cases, along with 55 more fatalities

Maryland reported 14,316 new coronavirus cases Thursday, logging record of infections for a 24-hour period for the second consecutive day and the fifth time this month amid a virus surge that’s led to similar records this week from the hard-hit Mid-Atlantic to Florida and Illinois. Staggering case counts are compounded by record COVID-19 hospitalizations, as Thursday’s census of coronavirus ...
MARYLAND STATE
KTAR.com

As omicron spreads, Arizona reports more than 5,000 new cases Thursday

PHOENIX – With the highly contagious omicron variant on its way to becoming the dominant form of COVID-19 in Arizona, state health officials reported 5,687 new cases and 41 more deaths on Thursday. That put the state’s documented totals at 1,373,767 case and 24,212 fatalities, according to the Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy